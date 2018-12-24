comscore
  Xiaomi Mint browser launched with voice search, dark mode and more
Xiaomi Mint browser launched with voice search, dark mode and more

The lightweight app weighs is around 11MB in size.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 2:31 PM IST
Image Credit: Google Play (via Xiaomi)

Xiaomi may be known as a hardware-centric company today, but the Chinese technology major started off with software. One of Xiaomi’s first products is MIUI, the custom Android overlay that’s still used on majority of its smartphones. The company has now launched another software product – a browser app called Mint.

About 11MB in size, Xiaomi’s new Mint browser is billed as a lightweight alternative to popular resource-intensive browser apps like Google Chrome. However, the app is anything but lightweight when it comes to features. Some of the key functionalities of Mint Browser include integrated voice search, which lets you look up information and navigate to websites by just speaking to your smartphone.

Then there’s data saver, which can come in handy if you’re on a limited data plan. Like other browsers, this feature works by preventing images and other data-heavy elements on webpages from getting loaded. Private browsing lets you access confidential websites without having to worry about the browser tracking your browsing history. There’s even a reading mode that reduces eye-strain during night-time browsing by turning browser elements and webpages dark.

There’s no dearth of feature-laden mobile browser apps, so Xiaomi’s Mint browser already has its work cut out for itself. However, if Xiaomi decides to integrate the app into MIUI and preload it on the millions of smartphones it ships every quarter, that could really help in turning the tide in favor of Mint. The browser is available for download from Google Play store. However, in case you can’t find it, you can also search for the app’s APK and side-load it on to your smartphone.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 2:31 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन Mi Play, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

हायर फास्ट चार्जिंग स्पीड के साथ आ सकता है सैमसंग Galaxy S10

शाओमी Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) इंटेल Core i5 CPU से साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

डेल इंडिया ने भारत में दो नए लैपटॉप किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

GEEKBENCH पर स्पॉट हुआ MOTO G7 POWER स्मार्टफोन

