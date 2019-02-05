comscore
Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.1 update, brings Google Assistant gesture shortcuts and more

By default, the feature has been disabled, and you’ll need to manually activate it.

  Published: February 5, 2019 4:34 PM IST
Xiaomi has started rollout new update for its range of smartphones which makes it easier to trigger Google Assistant. As a part of MIUI 10.2.1 update, Xiaomi has introduced a new gesture shortcut to trigger the assistant, and it is disabled by default. Users will have to manually head over to settings and enable it.

With MIUI 9, Xiaomi had introduced full-screen navigation gestures that replaced the on-screen navigation buttons, thus offering more screen real-estate. However, there was no trigger to summon the Google Assistant, except for voice-based “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” trigger. With the latest update, you can now press and hold the power button for 0.5 seconds to trigger the Google Assistant.

As noted by XDA Developer Forums, you will have to head over to Settings > Button and Gesture Shortcuts > and then toggle the ‘Press and hold the Power Button for 0.5 seconds to turn on Google Assistant’ button.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: A big step up

The MIUI 10.2.1 update is still based on Android Oreo, and it first started rolling out for the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The update also brings performance improvements and bug fixes for camera where it would accidentally activate burst capture. It also fixes bug in the file explorer app where there was an issue with thumbnails and icons.

Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500

If you have a Redmi Note 5 Pro, you should have already got the software update in early January. However, if you haven’t got it yet, you can head over to Settings > About phone > System update and manually check for software update.

