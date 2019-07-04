comscore Xiaomi brings MIUI 10 Beta latest update: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi MIUI 10 Beta update brings redesigned settings, new password manager and more
News

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Beta update brings redesigned settings, new password manager and more

News

The changes in MIUI 10 Beta version number 9.7.1 could possibly be in preparation for MIUI 11. It doesn't have majorly upgraded features, but Xiaomi has redesigned the the settings interface and a new password manager have been updated.

  • Published: July 4, 2019 11:09 AM IST
xiaomi redmi note 6 pro review miui 10

As we know already, Xiaomi has ended the global beta program for all its devices, but the beta branch in China continues to exist. In a recent update, the Chinese company has put in a new password manager and more into MIUI 10. Reportedly, the MIUI 10 China Beta 9.7.1 was released earlier this week on July 1. It  doesn’t have majorly upgraded features, but Xiaomi has redesigned the the settings interface, and a new password manager has been updated.

The changes in MIUI 10 Beta version number 9.7.1 could possibly be in preparation for MIUI 11. As reported by XDA, the stand out change in the Settings menu is the recommendation that now appears, prompting users to explore a related setting. It is something that we see with a lot of other manufacturers. Also in case of MIUI, this will come in handy, since there are a lot of settings and customization options.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 now available via Amazon India: All you need to know

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 now available via Amazon India: All you need to know

Coming to the new password manager, it is said to offer auto-fill functionality with the new MIUI 10 beta. This is something similar to what Google introduced with Android 8.0 Oreo back last year. Both these features are presently on the Beta update in China. Xiaomi smartphone users outside the region should get it in a stable release in future.

One of the major criticisms Xiaomi has faced in the recent past is over displaying advertisements in MIUI. To an extent, it’s a planned approach to make margins from the software. The company has always claimed to keep providing great hardware at affordable prices. However, regardless of that, Xiaomi has always come under fire for the irritating ads in MIUI.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The company recently acknowledged the anger and Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun issued a statement that they are working on a fix. Even the company’s General Manager for the Internet Services said that the company is planning to reduce the number of ads in MIUI, and users will have the option to disable advertisements.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 4, 2019 11:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor 9X to feature pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 810 SoC
thumb-img
News
Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback
thumb-img
News
Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump
thumb-img
News
LG W10, W30 next sale on July 10; first batch sold out in 12 minutes

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched
Xiaomi brings MIUI 10 Beta latest update: Check details

News

Xiaomi brings MIUI 10 Beta latest update: Check details

Honor 9X to feature pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 810 SoC

News

Honor 9X to feature pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 810 SoC

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

News

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump

News

Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

OnePlus One catches fire

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched

Xiaomi brings MIUI 10 Beta latest update: Check details

Honor 9X to feature pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 810 SoC

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched
Xiaomi brings MIUI 10 Beta latest update: Check details

News

Xiaomi brings MIUI 10 Beta latest update: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 now available via Amazon

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 now available via Amazon
Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Galaxy M30 vs Realme 3 Pro

News

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Galaxy M30 vs Realme 3 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Days sale start in Flipkart: Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9i समेत कई स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दामों पर

Honor 9x Leaks : पॉप-अप सेेल्फी कैमरा और Kirin 810 के साथ लॉन्च होगा Honor 9x स्मार्टफोन

Facebook WhatsApp Instagram Down : अचानक क्यों बंद हो गए थे फेसबुक, व्हॉट्सएप और इंस्टाग्राम

Honor Pad 5 सीरीज आज से भारत में Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, इन ऑफर्स और कीमत के साथ खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi 7A आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

News

OnePlus One catches fire
News
OnePlus One catches fire
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched
Xiaomi brings MIUI 10 Beta latest update: Check details

News

Xiaomi brings MIUI 10 Beta latest update: Check details
Honor 9X to feature pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 810 SoC

News

Honor 9X to feature pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 810 SoC
Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

News

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback