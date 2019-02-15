comscore
  • Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global ROM to get system-wide dark theme similar to Android Q
Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global ROM to get system-wide dark theme similar to Android Q

Xiaomi is expected to add the feature to the next stable of MIUI 10 and not wait for MIUI 11.

  Published: February 15, 2019 4:12 PM IST
Xiaomi is not known for bringing the newest version of Android to its smartphones immediately. Instead, the company aims to bring some of the key features to its version of Android first. While most Xiaomi smartphones run MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo, they already borrow the notification shade design and vertical volume controls first seen with the release of Android Pie. Now, Xiaomi‘s MIUI could embrace a new feature that Google is reportedly planning to introduce with the release of Android Q later this year.

The Chinese smartphone maker is now said to be working on a system-wide dark theme for MIUI, FoneArena reports. Xiaomi users will not have to wait until MIUI 11 to experience this new feature. The dark theme for MIUI is reportedly being tested on MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM, and could become part of the stable version based on feedback from the beta testers. From the screenshots accompanying the article, it is clear that Xiaomi has added the dark theme to stock applications such as Calculator, Contacts, Messaging, Gallery, Notes, Phone, Screen Recorder and Updater.

Besides these apps, the dark theme will also be extended to volume controls, notification shade and the Recents window. However, the dark theme is still not working inside Settings but it does work inside some of the sub-menus in Settings, which makes it clear that the dark theme is still a work in progress. The sub-menus where dark theme is applied include App Lock, Dark Usage, Enterprise Mode, Mi Account Permissions, Manage Apps, Quick Ball, Second Space and SIM card settings.

Software makers are adding dark theme as a feature to their apps and full operating system left, right and center. The immediate benefits of dark theme can be seen on OLED displays, which shows deeper blacks and it also become useful in dark environment. In some case, the dark theme has also been found to benefit with battery life since it lights fewer pixels. The report adds that the feature will roll out very soon to all users who have enrolled themselves to the beta testing program.

The customization will be available as part of MIUI 10 Global Beta version 9.2.14 and upwards. The dark theme was spotted alongside reports that Xiaomi MIUI 11 will debut as a completely different mobile operating system. The company said it is planning to add many consumer-centric features and is expected to become available for as many as 36 devices. The dark theme, if does not make it to stable build of MIUI 10, will definitely be a part of the next major release.

