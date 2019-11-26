comscore Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 will bring sunlight, ultra power saving to global devices
Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 will bring sunlight mode, ultra power saving, focus mode and new animation to global devices

Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 is an incremental update over MIUI 11 that brings key features such as sunlight mode, focus mode and ultra power saving mode. Some of these features are already available on Chinese versions.

  • Updated: November 26, 2019 9:20 AM IST
Xiaomi might have silently began roll out of MIUI 11.1 as an incremental update. The Chinese smartphone maker released the MIUI 11 global update for its smartphones only recently. While the update became available in China first, the global release camera after a series of beta test. The MIUI 11 brought a number of features Google introduced with Android 10 but for most devices, it was still based on Android 9 Pie. Now, Xiaomi seems to be addressing that with MIUI 11.1, which is based on Android 10. Like other Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi has its own release timelines for major Android update.

It prefers to bring new Android features to its skinned interface first and then updates the base version of Android. Same happened with MIUI 11 release as well. While users were expecting to see Android 10, they got Android 9 with new features. For those expecting Android 10, the MIUI 11.1 release should seem like a sweet update. According to Techindeep, the update will be available for Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi 9 SE, Mix 2S, Mi Mix 3, Mi 9T, Redmi K20, Mi CC9, Poco F1. It is not clear whether the update will be available for Redmi Note 8 Pro as well.

Xiaomi MIUI 11.1: Key features to know

One of the big addition with MIUI 11.1 is the Ultra Power Saving mode. The feature is already available on Chinese version and Xiaomi had promised to bring it to global variants as well. With MIUI 11.1 update, all compatible devices will get ultra power saving mode. Xiaomi claims there will be a power drop of only 5 percent per day when this mode is enabled. Xiaomi is also bringing focus mode, a new Android 10 feature released as part of Digital Wellbeing. You can activate this mode for a period of 20 to 90 minutes. The mode is similar to Zen mode on OnePlus devices and helps you stay away from your phone.

In focus mode, you will be able to use only the emergency mode and the camera. The update also brings changes to always-on display where users can add any photo to the always-on screen. The MIUI 11.1 also brings changes to home screen including an app drawer and option to change app icon size. Xiaomi has natively built a bedtime feature where users can track their sleep. You can set the time you fall asleep and time you wake up from this screen. The App Lock has gained a transparent background while camera gains a new Vlog mode.

Xiaomi was spotted testing a Sunlight mode, which will brighten the screen under direct sunlight even if auto-brightness is disabled. This feature is being rolled out with MIUI 11.1 update. There is also a new animation for screenshot capture and native options to send or take a scrolling screenshot. The update is an incremental one but it does bring a number of features to Xiaomi’s skinned user interface. There is no word on when the update will be pushed to devices globally but it should be in the coming days.

  • Published Date: November 26, 2019 9:15 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 26, 2019 9:20 AM IST

