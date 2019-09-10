Xiaomi MIUI 11 accidentally rolled out by the company ahead of launch

It seems Xiaomi has made a blunder related to the release of its upcoming Android skin MIUI 11. The company apparently accidentally rolled out the update to some of its smartphones before the launch. This seems to have leaked some of the details of what’s new in the upcoming update for MIUI 11. The most significant updates include the visuals with more colorful icons, and an implementation that enables cross-device file sharing. Hence Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI 11 will be able to share and receive files from Oppo and Vivo smartphones.

According to the report by XDA Developers, Xiaomi apparently rolled out the updates on its Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 2s and Mi 6 smartphones. The download link enabled users to download the closed beta version of MIUI 11.9.9.9 for a short while. According to the report, The new update brings a refreshed and colorful look for the icons on the smartphone, but these are not symmetrical like on Android 10. The new update looks cleaner than before with more white space as well. This update also happens to include a lot of new system apps.

Besides these there is apparently a reference to the Mi 9 Pro 5G that is set to feature the Mi Charge Turbo technology. MIUI 11 will also feature Always-on Display feature with five different color patterns that change every time the phone is unlocked. There will also be an outer-space themed AoD that will change color with the time of the day. It will also feature new dynamic sounds, reworked Xiaomi Community app, and a redesigned file manager.

It was announced last month by Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo that they are working on a cross-brand file transfer feature. And it seems this new UI update from Xiaomi features it. It was recently reported that Xiaomi is planning a button to remove ads from the smartphone, though it hasn’t been seen in this version. But then again this version of MIUI will see more updates before the final launch.