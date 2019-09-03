Xiaomi MIUI 11 and Mi MIX 4 may launch on September 24

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is hard at work to launch its next major software version, MIUI 11. The company has already revealed some information about what to expect from MIUI 11 in past reports. As previously reported, the company is working hard to fix the menace of advertisements inside the operating system. Beyond this, the company has also started testing out early versions of MIUI 11-based updates for select devices. In addition, the company is also likely working on its upcoming flagship smartphone, Xiaomi Mi MIX 4.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 launch details

According to new information by Russian website Xiaomishka, Xiaomi may be planning to launch MIUI 11 on September 24. It may launch its much anticipated Mi MIX 4 flagship smartphone along with MIUI 11 on the same day. The report mentioned that it received this information from insiders in China. However, Xiaomi has not revealed any information on its official channels regarding the launch date. Past reports have also indicated that Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be based on Android 10, the upcoming release of Android.

The company may also launch the Mi Mix 4 along with its second 5G smartphone as the Xiaomi Mi 9S. It is possible that Xiaomi may be planning to launch more products at the MIUI 11 launch event. Xiaomi is expected to reveal the launch date for MIUI 11 and the rest of the device in coming days. It is likely that the company will hold the MIUI 11 launch event in Shanghai.

According to past reports, the company is working on ensuring MIUI 11 Beta update for a number of devices. These include Redmi K20 series, Mi 9, 9 Explorer, 9 SE, Mi MIX 3, Mi CC9, and Redmi Note 8. The company will also roll out the update to Redmi Note 7 series, Mi 8 Series, in the second stage. We have already covered the detailed device rollout for MIUI 11 in the past.