Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique

Lin Ming, the leader for product planning department at Xiaomi has confirmed this at Xiaomi MIUI Core Experience Annual Meeting.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 7:27 PM IST
Image credit: My Drivers

The development for the next version of Xiaomi MIUI has already started with some details surfacing on the internet. According to the information on the internet, the next version of MIUI, MIUI 11 is expected to be significantly different from what we have seen in current MIUI versions in the market. The company undertakes this development journey every year to make a new version of MIUI that will power all Android-powered Xiaomi devices in the market. After the development, the company has launched the new version on an annual basis while ensuring that the new MIUI version and as many new features as possible from the new version are ported to its older devices.

According to a new report by the Chinese news website MyDrivers, the company seems to have started the development of the next versions likely known as MIUI 11. Lin Ming, the leader for product planning department at Xiaomi has confirmed at Xiaomi MIUI Core Experience Annual Meeting that the company has started the work on MIUI 11. Ming added that the OS is soon going to enter the research and development stage to flesh out how the operating system will function and look like.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The report also added that a presentation on MIUI 11 indicated that the update will be aimed at creating “a new and unique OS”. It also indicated that the next version will “come with refreshed system optimization” though we are not aware of the new features in the OS. We are not sure if and when the company is planning to reveal the new version of the operating system.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on open sale starting today midnight

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on open sale starting today midnight

Though considering the timeline of MIUI 10, it is possible that the company may launch it towards the end of Q2 or the beginning of Q3l. It is likely that the next version will be based on Android 9 Pie. For context, the company launched the first version of MIUI back in 2010 and it was based on Android 2.1 Eclair.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 7:27 PM IST

