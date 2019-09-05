comscore Xiaomi MIUI 11 will come with a single button to stop all ads
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi MIUI 11 may introduce a single toggle in the Settings app to turn off all the ads
News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 may introduce a single toggle in the Settings app to turn off all the ads

News

Xiaomi is expected to launch the upcoming Android 10-based skin MIUI 11 on September 24. It is also rumored to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 along with MIUI 11.

  • Published: September 5, 2019 5:18 PM IST
xiaomi miui 11 main

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is working hard on MIUI 11, the next version of its in-house Android-based operating system. As per previous reports, the company is expected to launch the upcoming Android 10-based skin MIUI 11 on September 24. The company is also rumored to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 along with MIUI 11. Talking about MIUI, Xiaomi has not shared many details online. The little that we know indicates that the company is finally working on fixing the rogue advertisements in the system.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 update details

According to the latest information from Weibo, it looks like Xiaomi is working on a new toggle button in the system. Users can also use this single toggle to stop ads across the entire operating system. The introduction of such an approach to stop ads seems to be somewhat extreme from the company. However, this is also likely a response to the extreme user criticism that Xiaomi has received from its users. Things took a turn for the worse after the company rolled out MIUI 10 update for its devices in the market.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Ad toggle

As per the post, a Xiaomi product director and Head of MIUI experience shared a screenshot of the toggle button. The company noted that “Ad Switch” seems to be a way for users to opt-out of the MIUI advertisements. According to Weibo, users can find this in the “System tool Advertising” section under the “Privacy Agreement, etc” menu. Users can find this menu in the MIUI “Settings” app.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 and Mi MIX 4 may launch on September 24

Also Read

Xiaomi MIUI 11 and Mi MIX 4 may launch on September 24

The company is currently testing this “Ad Switch” in the latest MIUI 10 Beta version for China. The beta update is gradually rolling out to a number of MIUI Beta testers in China. Once the company ensures that this feature works as intended, it is likely to add this in MIUI 11. This is the second ads-related update that Xiaomi has shared in the last two months.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 5, 2019 5:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati Finals dates out
Gaming
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati Finals dates out
Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

News

Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

Realme launches 10,000mAh Power Bank in China

News

Realme launches 10,000mAh Power Bank in China

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will come with a single button to stop all ads

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will come with a single button to stop all ads

Xiaomi offering free Mi Earphones with Mi Travel Backpack

Deals

Xiaomi offering free Mi Earphones with Mi Travel Backpack

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Realme Buds 2 Review

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

Realme launches 10,000mAh Power Bank in China

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will come with a single button to stop all ads

Porsche Taycan is the first proper challenger to Tesla Model S

Asus launches three new VivoBook laptops in India

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

News

Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared
Realme launches 10,000mAh Power Bank in China

News

Realme launches 10,000mAh Power Bank in China
Xiaomi MIUI 11 will come with a single button to stop all ads

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will come with a single button to stop all ads
Xiaomi offering free Mi Earphones with Mi Travel Backpack

Deals

Xiaomi offering free Mi Earphones with Mi Travel Backpack
Best Mobile Phone Under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 10000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Note 10 Series खरीदने पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये का बोनस कैशबैक, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल शुरू, Realme 3 Pro और Motorola One Vision समेत कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Amazon Vivo Carnival का आज आखिरी दिन, इन वीवो स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन कल एक बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

Vivo V17 Pro की इमेज हुई लीक, दो सेल्फी कैमरा वाले पॉप-अप मैकेनिज्म के साथ आएगा स्मार्टफोन


News

Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared
News
Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared
Realme launches 10,000mAh Power Bank in China

News

Realme launches 10,000mAh Power Bank in China
Xiaomi MIUI 11 will come with a single button to stop all ads

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will come with a single button to stop all ads
Porsche Taycan is the first proper challenger to Tesla Model S

News

Porsche Taycan is the first proper challenger to Tesla Model S
Asus launches three new VivoBook laptops in India

News

Asus launches three new VivoBook laptops in India