Xiaomi MIUI 11 will come with a single button to stop all ads

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is working hard on MIUI 11, the next version of its in-house Android-based operating system. As per previous reports, the company is expected to launch the upcoming Android 10-based skin MIUI 11 on September 24. The company is also rumored to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 along with MIUI 11. Talking about MIUI, Xiaomi has not shared many details online. The little that we know indicates that the company is finally working on fixing the rogue advertisements in the system.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 update details

According to the latest information from Weibo, it looks like Xiaomi is working on a new toggle button in the system. Users can also use this single toggle to stop ads across the entire operating system. The introduction of such an approach to stop ads seems to be somewhat extreme from the company. However, this is also likely a response to the extreme user criticism that Xiaomi has received from its users. Things took a turn for the worse after the company rolled out MIUI 10 update for its devices in the market.

As per the post, a Xiaomi product director and Head of MIUI experience shared a screenshot of the toggle button. The company noted that “Ad Switch” seems to be a way for users to opt-out of the MIUI advertisements. According to Weibo, users can find this in the “System tool Advertising” section under the “Privacy Agreement, etc” menu. Users can find this menu in the MIUI “Settings” app.

The company is currently testing this “Ad Switch” in the latest MIUI 10 Beta version for China. The beta update is gradually rolling out to a number of MIUI Beta testers in China. Once the company ensures that this feature works as intended, it is likely to add this in MIUI 11. This is the second ads-related update that Xiaomi has shared in the last two months.