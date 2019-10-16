Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22

Xiaomi today launched its latest budget Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in India. At the launch event, the Chinese company also unveiled MIUI 11, and also shared its update roadmap for its Redmi phones. Xiaomi’s official Twitter post says “We have been trying to make India specific features since MIUI 7 and today we unveil #MIUI11 to you.” The company revealed that the rollout will be in a phased manner. Read on to know more about it.

As per the roadmap that Xiaomi has shared, the Poco F1, Redmi Y3, and Redmi K20 will receive the MIUI 11 update between October 22 to October 31. This list also includes the Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The second phase will begin from November 4 and by November 12, the next set of Xiaomi phones should receive the update.

Now that we have listed these features, you would be wondering when you will get #MIUI11 on your device. Here is the tentative schedule for #MIUI11 based on our current testing plan. pic.twitter.com/8ssASFLRAM — MIUI India for #MiFans (@MIUI_India) October 16, 2019

During this period, the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, 6A, Note 5, Note 5 Pro, 5, 5A, Note 4, Y1, Y1 Lite, Y2, 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2 will get the MIUI 11 update. Starting from November 13 to 29, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, 7A, 8, 8A, and Note 8 will receive the new software update. Lastly, the newly launched Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive the MIUI update between December 18 to December 26.

MIUI 11 launched in India: Check features

The company says that it has adopted a “minimalist color philosophy throughout the UI and emphasized only on the key colors to make it stand out.” With MIUI 11, Xiaomi has gone for a lot of white space in the UI along with bold colors. The brand has also added a system-wide dark mode in MIUI 11. Similar to EMUI dark mode, MIUI 11 dark mode changes the color of all system apps with true black color.

You also now get “100K unique wallpapers” as well as “dynamic video wallpapers” for your screens. Xiaomi users will also be able to choose a personal video as their wallpaper. MIUI 11 also comes with a more customizable always-on ambient display (AOD). There are a number of customization options in the new AOD including the ability to showcase your own message.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The company also revealed that it has updated all the notification and alarm sounds. Beyond this, the company shared features such as Mi Work productivity suite. It includes three different apps including To-do, Calculator, and Docs. The “File Manager” app has been upgraded. Mi users can now check their files as thumbnails, and also view them without any additional app support. “You will also be able to perform essential actions on your documents with this addition,” Xiaomi said.

Xiaomi says “you can now check your daily steps and other vital data right from your App Vault screen.” Additionally, Women users will now be able to track their menstrual cycles better with the upgraded Mi Calendar app. With the Quick Replies feature, MI users will now be able to take a call or reply to messages without interrupting their game/video. There will be a floating tab for replying to messages. The Mint Keyboard now helps translate while you transliterate to other languages from English.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price – Chipset Mediatek G90t SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh