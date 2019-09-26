Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be available for Poco F1, company confirms

Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 11, the next version of its Android skin, this week. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed the new interface alongside the Mi 9 Pro and the Mi MIX Alpha smartphones. The company shared a list of over 40 devices that will be updated to this new version of Xiaomi’s custom Android skin. However, the list did not include Poco F1, also known as the Pocophone F1 globally. This raised a lot of concern among Poco F1 users.

Now, the company has clarified that Poco F1 will indeed get the MIUI 11 update. Alvin Tse, the head of Pocophone Global, revealed on Twitter that Poco F1 will be updated to MIUI 11. Tse clarified that the list shared by Xiaomi only included devices sold by the company in China. Since Poco F1 is not available in China, the company did not mention it in the list of compatible devices. The MIUI 11 update is scheduled to start roll out to compatible devices in China from mid-October.

POCO Fans, please don’t worry. We will get MIUI 11 when it rolls out globally. #POCOF1 — Alvin Tse (@atytse) September 25, 2019

The global roll out, according to Alvin Tse, will happen a bit later but won’t be far behind. In China, Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer, Mi 9 SE, Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi 8, Mi 8 Youth, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 In-display Fingerprint Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi Max 3, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7, will get the update in the first phase. In late October, the update will be pushed to Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi CC, Mi CC 9 Meitu Custom Edition, Mi CC 9e, Mi MIX 2, Mi Note3, Mi 6 and Mi 6X.

The Redmi devices getting the update include Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi S2. Other devices getting the update include Mi MIX, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5X, Mi 5C, Mi Note2, Mi Play, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4X and Redmi Note 5A. Xiaomi MIUI 11 based on Android 10 brings number of visual tweaks including a system-wide dark mode. The public beta starts September 27 and final version will be available starting mid-October in China.

