comscore Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be available for Poco F1, company confirms
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be available for Poco F1, company confirms
News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be available for Poco F1, company confirms

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 was announced alongside the Mi MIX Alpha and Mi 9 Pro 5G this week. The update will be available in beta starting September 27 and final roll out begins from mid-October.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 10:06 AM IST
poco-f1-box-2

Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 11, the next version of its Android skin, this week. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed the new interface alongside the Mi 9 Pro and the Mi MIX Alpha smartphones. The company shared a list of over 40 devices that will be updated to this new version of Xiaomi’s custom Android skin. However, the list did not include Poco F1, also known as the Pocophone F1 globally. This raised a lot of concern among Poco F1 users.

Now, the company has clarified that Poco F1 will indeed get the MIUI 11 update. Alvin Tse, the head of Pocophone Global, revealed on Twitter that Poco F1 will be updated to MIUI 11. Tse clarified that the list shared by Xiaomi only included devices sold by the company in China. Since Poco F1 is not available in China, the company did not mention it in the list of compatible devices. The MIUI 11 update is scheduled to start roll out to compatible devices in China from mid-October.

The global roll out, according to Alvin Tse, will happen a bit later but won’t be far behind. In China, Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer, Mi 9 SE, Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi 8, Mi 8 Youth, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 In-display Fingerprint Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi Max 3, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7, will get the update in the first phase. In late October, the update will be pushed to Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi CC, Mi CC 9 Meitu Custom Edition, Mi CC 9e, Mi MIX 2, Mi Note3, Mi 6 and Mi 6X.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 is official now; clean design, dark mode, and more

Also Read

Xiaomi MIUI 11 is official now; clean design, dark mode, and more

The Redmi devices getting the update include Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi S2. Other devices getting the update include Mi MIX, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5X, Mi 5C, Mi Note2, Mi Play, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4X and Redmi Note 5A. Xiaomi MIUI 11 based on Android 10 brings number of visual tweaks including a system-wide dark mode. The public beta starts September 27 and final version will be available starting mid-October in China.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

17999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 10:06 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 17 to 23 is now out
Gaming
PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 17 to 23 is now out
Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch with 12-day battery life launched in India

Wearables

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch with 12-day battery life launched in India

Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch

News

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

News

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be available for Poco F1, company confirms

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be available for Poco F1, company confirms

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be available for Poco F1, company confirms
Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch

News

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch
Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

News

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times
Xiaomi Mi TVs to get heavy discounts during Diwali with Mi sale; prices to start from Rs 10,999

Deals

Xiaomi Mi TVs to get heavy discounts during Diwali with Mi sale; prices to start from Rs 10,999
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL getting new Android 10 update

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL getting new Android 10 update

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Fold भारत में 1 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm स्मार्टवॉच भारत में हार्ट रेट सेंसर के साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

OnePlus 7T और OnePlus TV आज होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल के दौरान 5,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिलेंगे Blaupunkt TV

Android 10 के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा Oneplus 7T, कंपनी के सीईओ ने किया कंफर्म


News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be available for Poco F1, company confirms
News
Xiaomi MIUI 11 will be available for Poco F1, company confirms
Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch

News

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch
Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

News

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1