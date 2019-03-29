comscore
Xiaomi MIUI 11 will bring redesigned icons and ultimate power saving mode

Xiaomi confirms MIUI 11 is in development and that it will bring ultimate power saving option.

  • Published: March 29, 2019 10:58 AM IST
xiaomi miui 11 main

Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 is yet to reach all of its smartphones but the company has begun work on MIUI 11. The next version of Xiaomi’s forked user interface for Android, is expected to come with major changes to its user interface, look and appearance. During a Q&A, Liu Ming, Xiaomi MIUI’s product manager and design director, reportedly revealed that the main change with MIUI 11 will be a brand new set of system icons. The company says that these new icons for the operating system have been redesigned from the ground up and will have an unified design.

According to MyDrivers, Ming also revealed that Xiaomi‘s software team is hard at work with the MIUI 11 and hopes that its users will like it. Further, Ming revealed that MIUI 11 will also bring an ultimate power saving mode, which like Huawei’s EMUI, will turn off all system functions and only calling and messaging feature will be available for use. Huawei calls it Ultra power saving mode, which basically turns any smartphone into a feature phone, to save battery.

MIUI 11 eligible devices list leaks, likely to arrive on over 36 Xiaomi devices this year

Xiaomi says it will let users to customize this power saving mode in case they want certain apps to keep working. Xiaomi MIUI 11 will also automatically delete screenshots after they have been shared. The Chinese smartphone maker also confirmed that it will optimize the status bar and more apps will support the dark mode, which has been made available as a system-wide implementation.

Xiaomi had earlier said that MIUI 11 will focus on real consumer needs and a leaked eligible devices list showed that the update will arrive on a total of 36 Xiaomi devices. The MIUI 11 is also expected to bring support for foldable devices and could be introduced on the foldable device teased by its President. The MIUI 11 is expected to be built on top of Android Pie since Android Q is still in development phase.

