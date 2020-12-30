comscore Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 comes with privacy enhancments and more | BGR India
Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 announced: New animations, enhanced security and more

Xiaomi has announced the new MIUI 12.5 that comes with new wallpapers, privacy enhancements and better security and controls for users.

  • Published: December 30, 2020 5:48 PM IST
Xiaomi has announced the rollout of the MIUI 12.5 alongside the launch of its flagship device the Mi 11. The company has announced that it will be rolling out a stable version of the operating system for its Redmi series starting April 2021. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021 with better cameras, faster charging

The update comes as an improved version of the MIUI 12 and brings with it notable features like enhanced security, new wallpapers and animations and better privacy controls. It also adds better transparency options said to have been inspired by Apple‘s iOS 14. Also Read - Will your Xiaomi, Redmi phone get MIUI 12.5 update? Check list here

As per Xiaomi, the initial update will only be available in the mainland on the Mi 11, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 models and the later make it to other parts. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 with WiFi 6, Qualcomm processor launched

MIUI 12.5 Features

The new MIUI comes with a slew of features where it consumes 17 percent less power and is designed to consume 32 percent less memory than before. The new skin has also been developed in a way so that it is 20 percent more efficient. It is also touted to offer better graphics rendering over its previous version with better app optimisation.

The new MIUI adds animated ‘Super Wallpapers’ and claims that these wallpapers consume 40 percent less power than before. In addition to the existing lineup of wallpapers like Super-Earth, Super Mars, and Super Saturn wallpapers, MIUI 12.5 also adds Snow Mountain and Geometry.

MIUI 12

There have also been sound enhancements with the addition of nature-inspired sound effects, jungle soundtracks from Amazon and Africa and the Arctic Ice desserts.

There have been improvements on the interface front where the new OS has added floating windows giving users the ability to respond quickly to messages or multitask. It also brings the ‘Ripple’ animation for downloading apps and ‘Burst’ animation when you uninstall an app from your phone. It also brings a vertical layout for ‘Recents’ screen. Haptics and notification sound effects also see new additions.

Security and privacy in MIUI 12.5

MIUI 12.5 offers enhancements in security and privacy like the fact that you get a prompt now when an app tried to access the clipboard data. You now have the option to deny it access. Similar options are available in iOS 14 that also restrict access to the clipboard. The new update also gives users the option to share an approximate location rather the accurate location to ensure that their privacy is protected.

It also comes with a sandbox option so that private photos and information stays safe from prying eyes. It also highlights some of the webpage details so that it can give you information about your browsing experience.

There are also updates for Xiaomi Health services and the Mi Cloud and Xiaomi claims that the new UI offers no bloatware with minimum pre-installed applications.

Xiaomi MIUI+

Another great addition is MIUI+ where it works like Microsoft’s Your Phone app and allows you to integrate your Xiaomi phone with a Windows PC for a seamless user experience. Once you are connected, you will be able to see your smartphone notifications, updates and texts, etc on your personal computer. You will also be able to access your phone’s clipboard data on your computer.

Initially, MIUI 12.5 will be made available in its beta version. Xiaomi has also begun the registration for testing the beta of MIUI 12.5. Though it will be a private beta for the initial release, Xiaomi plans to launch the public beta version of the app starting in January.

Which devices will get new MIUI?

Only a certain number of Redmi and Mi devices will receive the new update. While the beta version is set to debut in the Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Pro, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 and Redmi K30 Pro.

The company’s Telegram channel also revealed that the Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 10X 5G, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, and Mi 10 Youth Edition will only be eligible to receive the MIUI update.

The company has also said the new MIUI experience on the Redmi’s lineup of notebooks will not be as smooth due to driver and hardware limitations.

