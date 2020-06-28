Smartphone giant Xiaomi has just launched the final versions of its latest in-house Android-based skin, MIUI 12 for multiple devices. The company shared the details regarding the new builds on its official handle along with smartphone models and the download links. These final builds come just a day after the company gave a heads-up regarding the incoming launch. The company also noted that this wave is set to cover the remaining devices from the first wave. For some context, the company has already shared the final versions of MIUI 12 to multiple flagship smartphones. Let’s check out the details regarding the new devices that just got the Xiaomi MIUI 12 update here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 5,000mAh battery and more

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out; details

According to the information from Xiaomi, the company just released the final builds for multiple Redmi branded devices. These devices include the Xiaomi Redmi K30 and the K20 lineup. Taking a closer look at the device models, we get the Redmi K30 Pro, K30 5G, K30 4G and more. In addition, the K30 5G Speed Edition, K30i, K20 Pro, K20 Pro Premium Edition, and K20 also got the update. The company has also shared the download links for all the builds for these devices. To reiterate, the company is rolling out the stable versions for the Xiaomi MIUI 12 China edition.

China edition means that these versions are not meant for the Global or Indian devices in the market. It is also worth pointing out that Xiaomi has only launched the Redmi K20 Pro and the K20 in the Indian market. Beyond this, the company also launched the POCO X2 as the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G. However, the Chinese versions will likely not have multiple country-specific features, tweaks, and improvements.

Talking about the global versions of MIUI 12, Xiaomi has already launched stable builds for Mi 9, K20 Pro, and K20. Xiaomiui, the Telegram channel has already shared links about some of the builds for K20 Pro, K20, and Mi 9.