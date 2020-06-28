comscore Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi devices | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series; here are the details
News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series; here are the details

News

The company shared the details regarding the new builds on its official handle along with smartphone models and the download links. Let’s check out the details regarding the new devices that just got the Xiaomi MIUI 12 update here.

  • Published: June 28, 2020 4:29 PM IST
Xiaomi MIUI 12 Launch Event Lead Image

Smartphone giant Xiaomi has just launched the final versions of its latest in-house Android-based skin, MIUI 12 for multiple devices. The company shared the details regarding the new builds on its official handle along with smartphone models and the download links. These final builds come just a day after the company gave a heads-up regarding the incoming launch. The company also noted that this wave is set to cover the remaining devices from the first wave. For some context, the company has already shared the final versions of MIUI 12 to multiple flagship smartphones. Let’s check out the details regarding the new devices that just got the Xiaomi MIUI 12 update here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 5,000mAh battery and more

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out; details

According to the information from Xiaomi, the company just released the final builds for multiple Redmi branded devices. These devices include the Xiaomi Redmi K30 and the K20 lineup. Taking a closer look at the device models, we get the Redmi K30 Pro, K30 5G, K30 4G and more. In addition, the K30 5G Speed Edition, K30i, K20 Pro, K20 Pro Premium Edition, and K20 also got the update. The company has also shared the download links for all the builds for these devices. To reiterate, the company is rolling out the stable versions for the Xiaomi MIUI 12 China edition. Also Read - Xiaomi shares details about the Windows 10-like ‘Sound Assistant’ on MIUI 12; Everything we know

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

China edition means that these versions are not meant for the Global or Indian devices in the market. It is also worth pointing out that Xiaomi has only launched the Redmi K20 Pro and the K20 in the Indian market. Beyond this, the company also launched the POCO X2 as the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G. However, the Chinese versions will likely not have multiple country-specific features, tweaks, and improvements. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be available from June 30 with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 update for Redmi K20, K20 Pro

Also Read

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 update for Redmi K20, K20 Pro

Talking about the global versions of MIUI 12, Xiaomi has already launched stable builds for Mi 9, K20 Pro, and K20. Xiaomiui, the Telegram channel has already shared links about some of the builds for K20 Pro, K20, and Mi 9.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 28, 2020 4:29 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

32500

Android v10 (Q)
Snapdragon 865 SoC
64MP Sony IMX686 13MP ultra-wide sensor, 123°FOV 5MP macro sensor, AF3-10cm 2MP depth sensor, 1.75μm
Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2

16999

Android v10 (Q)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted
News
A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted
Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

Sony starts PlayStation 4 bug bounty program: Check details, prize money and more

News

Sony starts PlayStation 4 bug bounty program: Check details, prize money and more

Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more

Qualcomm could launch Snapdragon 865 Plus in July

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series
A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted

News

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted
Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more
Xiaomi shares details about the Windows 10-like Sound Assistant on MIUI 12

News

Xiaomi shares details about the Windows 10-like Sound Assistant on MIUI 12
Xiaomi Redmi 9 coming soon with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 coming soon with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन इन स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Honor 10X Max 5G स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, बेंचमार्क पर आया नजर

जोमैटो के कर्मचारियों ने जलाई कंपनी की टीशर्ट, कंपनी में चीनी निवेश का किया विरोध

रियलमी ने महंगे किए यह स्मार्टफोन, जानिए किसकी कीमत कितनी बढ़ी

BSNL, Airtel और Jio के ये है नए रिचार्ज प्लान, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series
News
Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series
A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted

News

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted
Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch
Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and more
Qualcomm could launch Snapdragon 865 Plus in July

News

Qualcomm could launch Snapdragon 865 Plus in July

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers