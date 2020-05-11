comscore Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound adjustment | BGR India
Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management; Here is how it looks

During the testing period, the company is continuously working on fixing bugs, adding new features, and more. Let’s check out the latest information about the Xiaomi MIUI 12 here.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 8:40 PM IST
Xiaomi MIUI 12 Sound management system

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently working on the next version of its in-house Android-based skin, MIUI 12. The company has already announced the upcoming version in a launch event in China on April 27, 2020. As part of the announcement, Xiaomi shared some key details about the new version including the new features. It also revealed the UI changes, supported devices, and the initial roll-out. Days after the announcement, the company started to recruit testers to use the closed beta version of the update. During the testing period, the company is continuously working on fixing bugs, adding new features, and more. Let’s check out the latest information about the Xiaomi MIUI 12 here. Also Read - MIUI 12 to launch globally on May 19; check out all you need to know

Xiaomi MIUI 12 changes; details

According to a recent report, Xiaomi MIUI 12 developers are continuously working on new features while fine-tuning exiting changes. The developers recently rolled out a new Microsoft Windows 10-style sound management system on MIUI 12. This new system will allow users to control audio levels for individual apps at the same time. It is extremely useful for users who want to set custom audio levels for different apps based on their use. TechInDepp, the source of the information indicated that this feature is “not really necessary”. However, it is a nice addition to the existing controls. Also Read - Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply and other details

The report also noted that this feature can be essential for users in a Desktop mode. MIUI 11 does not feature a Desktop mode but this may hint at an eventual Desktop mode in MIUI 12. The company has not revealed the presence of the desktop mode as part of the initial announcement. Also Read - MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features and compatible devices

This updated audio management system is part of the daily updates that developers are rolling out to MIUI 12. It is likely that we may get new features before the roll-out of the stable version of the update. The company will roll out the global version of the update of May 19.

  Published Date: May 11, 2020 8:40 PM IST

