Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest MIUI 12 custom skin globally today. The successor to the MIUI 11 was unveiled in China in April this year. The brand has already confirmed that the online launch event of MIUI 12 will begin at 8:00PM GMT today. This means that the event will kick off in India at 1:30AM on May 20. The company will be live streaming the event on platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

At the MIUI 12 launch event, Xiaomi will not only reveal the features of its latest custom skin, but also its global roll-out schedule. It could be similar to the China roll-out schedule. The list could only be different for those Xiaomi phones who are exclusively available in the global market, including India. If you haven’t yet checked the features of the new MIUI custom skin, let’s take a look at them.

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

As per the launch event in China, MIUI 12 is expected to debut globally with multiple new features. These include a design-first approach with a minimalist, clean UI. MIUI 12 features three different rendering engines with multiple animations across the smartphone. It also offers real-time colors, real-time blur, and G2 continuous curves. Xiaomi said that this design also allows for better integration of UI with its hardware.

The new version also brings new icons, fonts, iOS-like control center, gesture-based navigation, app drawer, and live “super wallpapers.” The company also added animated elements in the settings app, floating windows, Mi Share, and new health-related features. As for privacy, the MIUI 12 comes with “App behavior records” feature. Other than the “Allow Once” location permission feature, it that keeps a record of apps accessing Android permissions.

This privacy feature will also notify Xiaomi users whenever an app tries to meddle. There is also a new dynamic form of technology to enable smooth transition between horizontal and vertical layout. It comes with a revamped Dark mode, which now supports more apps. It even includes support for Wallpaper Dimming.