News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global Stable update released for the Mi 9, Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro

News

Introduced about a month ago, MIUI 12 promises to change the way Xiaomi smartphones work.

  • Published: May 26, 2020 12:16 PM IST
Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch eligible devices release date in India

As planned, Xiaomi has started the first MIUI 12 Global Beta update for its smartphone. Under the Mi Pilot program, the Xiaomi Mi 9T is the first smartphone to debut with the new MIUI version. It is followed by the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. Also Read - MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds, check details

The new Mi Pilot program is a new alternative to the now-defunct global betas. Functioning as a pre-launch phase for a new Global and Stable version of MIUI. With this, Xiaomi expects its users to report any possible errors, bugs, and strange behavior on the new UI under the feedback application. Also Read - Xiaomi reveals MIUI 12 Global version roll-out details, eligible devices; 47 devices to get the update

Among some of the new features that we will find in MIUI 12 are a new Dynamic Clock on the lock screen, a customizable Always-On screen, dynamic wallpapers, and some changes and optimizations in the operation of the device that should translate into an improvement in the performance after the system upgrade. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management; Here is how it looks

Xiaomi Mi 9T, the first device to receive MIUI 12

The Xiaomi Mi 9T is the first device to receive the update under the Mi Pilot program. This update comes with the software build version V12.0.0.1.QFJMIXM and has a total size of 655MB. Therefore it is a Global version (Not the European / EEA version).

Furthermore, other devices like the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro are also receiving the same update under the same software build version. The Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone has an update size of about 1.1GB. While the Mi 9T Pro update weighs around 1.0 GB.

The Xiaomi MIUI 12 is so far based on the Android 10 operating system. And it has received quite a few changes compared to MIUI 11. The new update offers a noticeably changed user interface, better animation, a global improved dark theme, personal data security, and much more.

Xiaomi reveals MIUI 12 Global version roll-out details, eligible devices; 47 devices to get the update

Also Read

Xiaomi reveals MIUI 12 Global version roll-out details, eligible devices; 47 devices to get the update

Xiaomi developers themselves do not hesitate to call MIUI 12 their best firmware in the last 10 years. Many observers compare MIUI 12 with iOS, claiming that the new Xiaomi firmware has reached a new level.

In order to install the ROM now available, it must be selected for the beta program. However, if you don’t want to wait and have the bootloader unlocked, you can proceed with its installation if you have a custom recovery. If you try to install via MIUI Updater, you will receive an error message. As only authorized devices can install it.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 26, 2020 12:16 PM IST

