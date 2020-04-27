Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official. The company unveiled the new version of its forked skin for Android at a new product launch event in China today. At the event, Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun revealed that MIUI is now used in 221 countries or regions. It has also built support for 80 languages. Jun also confirmed that the version has over 310 million monthly active users. He then revealed MIUI 12 as an “amazing” update to MIUI 11. Also Read - MIUI 12 new leak reveals new Notes app with to-do quick entry function

The MIUI 12 was unveiled as part of Xiaomi’s 10 year anniversary celebration this year. Jun added that the company considers MIUI as the first real product of Xiaomi. He added that the company always believed in software being the soul of any mobile device. The company also showed iOS and iPhone on stage to drive the narrative home. With MIUI 12, the company is describing the operating system as 10-year dream work. In the initial glance, it definitely looks interesting. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27; tipped to bring new privacy protection

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Features and Compatible devices

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition is the first smartphone with MIUI 12 out of the box. It is reported that the company has opened an internal beta process for the update. The update is said to be available for models including Redmi K30, Redmi K20, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Xiaomi Mi CC9, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Mito Custom Edition, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 screen fingerprint version, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Xiaomi Mi 8 Transparent Discovery Edition. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 will bring Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes: Here's everything you need to know

The leaks from China claim that the update is also available for Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Xiaomi Mi Max 3, Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi Mi 6X, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi Mi 6, etc. This is a long list of supported devices by any standard but there is no word on the official release date just yet. The update streamlines a number of features available on Xiaomi’s custom skin based on Android.

In terms of features, the MIUI 12 brings a lot of new elements to the aesthetic appeal of the interface. This is a design-first change compared to the previous releases and one that is not limited to looks. With MIUI 12, Xiaomi is looking at an interface that looks nice and works well at the same time. At the event, Xiaomi executives spoke about how they built the animations using self-researched technologies.

Called Motion Design, the MIUI 12 is built using a new rendering engine that aims to display real world light and shadow. It also offers real-time colors, real-time blur and G2 continuous curves. Xiaomi says this design also allows for better integration of UI with its hardware. The curvature, in particular, should aid with devices that have curved edges. There is also a new dynamic form technology to enable smooth transition between horizontal and vertical layout.

Focus on health-centric features

The update also supports what Xiaomi calls as a global free window, conforming to intuitive operation of gestures. With MIUI 12, users will be able to drag to the corner of the screen to check the status. Xiaomi is describing this as the easiest way to multitask on a mobile device. The MIUI 12 update also brings new health features such as support for snoring dream recording. When the phone is placed next to the pillow, it will automatically record sleep of the user.

The app will be able to provide a sleep report and it works on an offline algorithm. This is in addition to existing capabilities to track walk, run, cycling and stairs climbed with the app. Jin Fan, General Manager of MIUI experience, said the updated health application consumes less than 1 percent of battery. Other features include dynamic weather and changes to visual UI language. We will know more features in the coming days but for now, the update looks really pleasing to the eye.