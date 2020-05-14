Smartphone giant Xiaomi has just announced an online event for the launch of its much anticipated MIUI 12. The company has already announced the launch of MIUI 12 for the Chinese market. This upcoming launch will formally announce the release of Xiaomi MIUI 12 for the global market. As part of the announcement, the company has scheduled the online launch event on May 19, 2020. Xiaomi will stream the event on multiple streaming platforms including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The company will also share the features that one can expect in MIUI 12 along with compatible devices, and more. Let’s check out more details regarding the Xiaomi MIUI 12 launch event here. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management; Here is how it looks

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event announced; details

The company shared the announcement regarding the launch event on the official Twitter handle for MIUI ROM. Xiaomi also revealed that the online launch event live-stream will kick off at 8 PM GMT on May 19. However, this means that the event will start at 1:30 AM according to Indian standard time on May 20. The company is likely to share a refreshed list of compatible devices for the global market including India. We already know an estimation of compatible devices, but this list will likely include all the rebranded variants across markets. Also Read - MIUI 12 to launch globally on May 19; check out all you need to know

Xiaomi is also expected to start beta programs aimed at the Global and EU versions of MIUI 12. These programs are likely to include multiple current and older Xiaomi devices. This official confirmation comes almost a week after the initial teaser. As previously noted, the company posted a cryptic teaser regarding the MIUI 12 launch. Also Read - Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply and other details

Get ready to meet our best release of the decade.

Stay tuned for #MIUI12, and see you on May 19, at 8:00 p.m. Share the post and invite your friends to watch MIUI12 online launch event together! #MIUI pic.twitter.com/KwA0sWGwg5 — MIUI (@miuirom) May 13, 2020

As per the launch event in China, MIUI 12 is expected to feature multiple new features. These include a design-first approach with a minimalist, clean UI. MIUI 12 features three different rendering engines with multiple animations across the smartphone. The new version also brings new icons, fonts, iOS-like control center, gesture-based navigation, app drawer, and live “super wallpapers”. The company also added animated elements in the settings app, floating windows, Dark mode 2.0, Mi Share, and new privacy and health-related features.