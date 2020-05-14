comscore Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event set for May 19 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19; Here is everything that we know
News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19; Here is everything that we know

News

The company will also share the features that one can expect in MIUI 12 along with compatible devices, and more. Let’s check out more details regarding the Xiaomi MIUI 12 launch event here.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 7:43 PM IST
Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global version launch

Smartphone giant Xiaomi has just announced an online event for the launch of its much anticipated MIUI 12. The company has already announced the launch of MIUI 12 for the Chinese market. This upcoming launch will formally announce the release of Xiaomi MIUI 12 for the global market. As part of the announcement, the company has scheduled the online launch event on May 19, 2020. Xiaomi will stream the event on multiple streaming platforms including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The company will also share the features that one can expect in MIUI 12 along with compatible devices, and more. Let’s check out more details regarding the Xiaomi MIUI 12 launch event here. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management; Here is how it looks

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event announced; details

The company shared the announcement regarding the launch event on the official Twitter handle for MIUI ROM. Xiaomi also revealed that the online launch event live-stream will kick off at 8 PM GMT on May 19. However, this means that the event will start at 1:30 AM according to Indian standard time on May 20. The company is likely to share a refreshed list of compatible devices for the global market including India. We already know an estimation of compatible devices, but this list will likely include all the rebranded variants across markets. Also Read - MIUI 12 to launch globally on May 19; check out all you need to know

Watch: Top 5 features

Xiaomi is also expected to start beta programs aimed at the Global and EU versions of MIUI 12. These programs are likely to include multiple current and older Xiaomi devices. This official confirmation comes almost a week after the initial teaser. As previously noted, the company posted a cryptic teaser regarding the MIUI 12 launch. Also Read - Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply and other details

Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply and other details

Also Read

Xiaomi India announces MIUI 12 pilot testing program: How to apply and other details

As per the launch event in China, MIUI 12 is expected to feature multiple new features. These include a design-first approach with a minimalist, clean UI. MIUI 12 features three different rendering engines with multiple animations across the smartphone. The new version also brings new icons, fonts, iOS-like control center, gesture-based navigation, app drawer, and live “super wallpapers”. The company also added animated elements in the settings app, floating windows, Dark mode 2.0, Mi Share, and new privacy and health-related features.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 7:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima
Gaming
Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima
Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

News

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

News

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

News

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19
Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours playback

News

Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours playback
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun accidentally caught using an iPhone

News

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun accidentally caught using an iPhone
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

इस चीनी कंपनी ने 11 मिनट्स में बेच दिए 10 हजार यूनिट्स, जानिए क्या है खास

आपके पीएफ अकाउंट में हैं कितने पैसे, सारी जानकारी देगा ये सरकारी एप

JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च हुई Aarogya Setu एप

Realme Watch की झलक आई नजर, जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च

Samsung लॉन्च कर सकता है सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Fold Lite

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor
News
Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor
Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19
Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

News

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users
Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

News

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide
Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors

News

Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors