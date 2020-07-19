Xiaomi is finally beta testing MIUI 12 for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India. The company has reportedly started working on the beta version of the MIUI 12 for the device. This update was shared via the Mi Community forum. Since Xiaomi has started enrolling beta testers for the device, we’re hoping that stable version will be rolled out in the coming months. Also Read - Xiaomi saw 48% decline in shipments in Q2, Realme dropped to fifth in India smartphone market

But before that, Xiaomi will want to make sure of any bugs or issues that need to be fixed. The Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in 2019 and it is a part of the device list that will be updated to MIUI 12. However, before the phone gets MIUI 12 version, it's important the final stable Android 10 version of MIUI 11 is released for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in the country.

Xiaomi Android 10 update for Redmi Note 7 Pro

The company finally rolled out the latest Android 10 update for its phone in March. However, the latest Android 10 update was only available for those who are based in China. Talking about the Android 10 update, the latest Redmi Note 7 Pro update was about around 2.1GB in size. GSMArena reported that the software update brings some stability improvements. It also added the Android security patch for the month of May.

But coming back to MIUI 12, Redmi Note 7 Pro users will finally get a chance to experience the new version. And even though MIUI 12 is also based on Android 10, it has new interface and security features. Xiaomi said that Android 10 based MIUI 11 Beta Stable is releasing for select users in India. Users will get this update through OTP. And even though this is a stable built, the company is launching it as a beta. This means that some bugs are still present in it. Once that version rolls out, you can start counting down the clock before the MIUI 12 version hits the device.