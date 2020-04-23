comscore Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27 | BGR India
Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27; tipped to bring new privacy protection

Xiaomi has usually released the new version of MIUI during the second half of the year. However, this time, the MIUI 12 roll out could happen on the same day.

  Published: April 23, 2020 5:12 PM IST
Xiaomi will launch MIUI 12 as the next major software release on April 27. While the OS will join the star of the event Mi 10 Youth Edition next week, it is expected to bring a number of new features. Ahead of the launch, a new piece of information has emerged about the roll out. According to the company executive, the roll out of MIUI 11 will begin the same day of the announcement itself. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 will bring Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes: Here's everything you need to know

Zhang Guoquan, the director of smartphone software development at Xiaomi, confirmed the news on Weibo. In the past, the Chinese smartphone maker has released a new version of its MIUI during the second half of the year. This year, things are taking a different turn and Xiaomi plans to begin roll out during the second quarter itself. This change in strategy could be driven by the fact that Xiaomi is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out might happen immediately after launch

It is still not clear whether MIUI 12 will be rolled out on the same day as the announcement on April 27. But it does seem likely right now. While the information comes directly from Guoquan, he did not reveal which devices will get the update first. The information also comes in a direct post by Guoquan on Weibo. Instead, he replied when a person asked on Weibo if the update will be released on the day of the press conference. Also Read - MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April: All you need to know

It is not uncommon for executives of Chinese smartphone makers to share information on Weibo. ITHome notes that these companies like to tease their fans with information like this to drive excitement. We already know that MIUI 12 will bring a new Dark Mode 2.0 and support for 1000+ custom animated AOD styles. It is also tipped to feature a new camera interface along with revamped Settings.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 will unify the status bar and system font: Key features and compatible devices

Xiaomi MIUI 12 will unify the status bar and system font: Key features and compatible devices

With MIUI 12, Xiaomi is also looking at getting TÜV Rheinland certification for the update. In addition, a report claims that MIUI 12 has a new technology for privacy protection. It is said to be a self-developed open-source program called “MACE”, which stands for Mobile AI Compute Engine. Xiaomi is said to be using an AI framework specifically designed for mobile devices. It will rely on offline computing directly carried out on the end device.

