Xiaomi has started pushing out the stable MIUI 12 update for Redmi K20 Pro smartphone units in India. The over the air (OTA) update is being rolled out gradually to all users, so it should be hitting your devices in the coming days. Last month, the company had rolled out MIUI 12 Stable Beta for all the variants of Redmi K20 Pro. It was basically the final stage before the final update. Also Read - Xiaomi 120W charger to launch soon; receives 3C certificate while hinting at a 100W smartphone

Now, the official stable MIUI 12 for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro in India is live. The Android 10-based MIUI 12 has received quite a few changes compared to MIUI 11. The new update offers a noticeably changed user interface, better animation, a global improved dark theme, personal data security, and much more. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8 4GB RAM variant receives another price hike in India: Check new price, full specifications

Among some of the prominent new features that we will find in MIUI 12 are a new Dynamic Clock on the lock screen, a customizable Always-On screen, dynamic wallpapers, and some changes and optimizations in the operation of the device that should translate into an improvement in the performance after the system upgrade. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 11.0.4.0 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Xiaomi developers call the MIUI 12 their best firmware in the last 10 years. Many observers compare MIUI 12 with iOS, claiming that the new Xiaomi firmware has reached a new level.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro offers you a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has an AMOLED panel, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device packs a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. There are two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a triple camera layout. The main lens here is also a 48-megapixel f/1.8 lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Further, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens. The camera here can record 4K at both 30 and 60fps. Further you can record 1080p footage at up to 240fps and 1080p slow-motion footage at up to 960fps.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

There is a 20-megapixel f/2.2 pop-up front camera that can record 1080p at 30fps. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the Redmi K20 Pro does not support NFC in India. The handset features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

Story Timeline