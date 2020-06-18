Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched the stable version of its latest in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12. This release comes months after the company initially announced the MIUI 12 on the global stage. Xiaomi has already outlined the new features and changes that we can expect in the new update. Taking a look at the stable version release, this rollout seems to be limited to select devices in the market. Beyond this, the company is only rolling out the MIUI 12 stable update for the Chinese ROM. Regardless, let’s check out the details regarding the MIUI 12 stable update including the eligible devices and other details. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A likely spotted with 4,900mAh battery, 10W charging, and MIUI 12

Xiaomi MIUI 12 stable update out; details

According to several reports from Piunikaweb, the MIUI 12 stable update is currently available for download for multiple devices. These devices include Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 10 Youth, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom. Taking a look back at the MIUI 12 features, users can expect a number of new features and changes. These changes include the addition of “Super Wallpapers”, new privacy controls, animated always-on display, and redesigned iOS-like Control center. Xiaomi has also added a new Dark Mode 2.0 theme along with a revamped camera app. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K20 and four other phones get MIUI 12 global stable beta update

It is also worth noting that not all new MIUI 12 features will be available on all devices. Some of the features are hardware-dependent such as Always-on Display option, and more. This update brings the MIUI version up to 12.0.1.0 for all the devices except Mi 10 Youth. Inspecting the update for Mi 10 Youth, the upcoming update sports the version 12.0.2.0. The MIUI 12 stable update for Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro is already available. Also Read - MIUI 12 new partial screenshot feature can even recognize freely drawn shapes

It is also worth noting that this update is not meant for Xiaomi devices in the Indian market. Indian users still need to wait for the stable update as the current builds are in “Stable Beta”. However, the company will likely roll out the stable versions for Mi 9, Redmi K20, and K20 Pro in the coming months.

Features Xiaomi Mi 9 Xiaomi Redmi K30 Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship processor Snapdragon 765 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 Display 6.39″ Samsung AMOLED Full Screen Display-2340 x 1080 FHD+ 403 PPI 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display Internal Memory 6GB+128GB 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens Quad – 64MP + 5MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Front Camera 20MP + 2MP Battery 3300mAh 4,500mAh

