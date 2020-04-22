comscore Xiaomi MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes | BGR India
Xiaomi MIUI 12 will bring Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes: Here's everything you need to know

Xiaomi MIUI 12 will be unveiled alongside Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone on April 27.

  • Updated: April 22, 2020 9:25 AM IST
Xiaomi is set to introduce MIUI 12, the next version of its custom skin for Android, on April 27. The 12th major software release from the company is said to be about streamlining user experience. One of the highlights this year is believed to be the new dark mode. Called Dark Mode 2.0, Xiaomi has offered details on how this new system-level feature will work. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect

One of the first features coming to Xiaomi phones as part of Dark Mode 2.0 is Wallpaper Dimming. The feature sounds like a straightforward implementation but Xiaomi is doing things differently. Dark Mode 2.0 won’t dim the wallpaper uniformly. Instead, it will simulate a gradual transition of light. This will be based on a day-night cycle. It is still not clear whether this will work only with select system images. If Xiaomi manages to make it work across any image then it would be an interesting addition. Also Read - MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April: All you need to know

Xiaomi MIUI 12 launch is set for April 27

The second feature is called font weight adjustment. Xiaomi MIUI 12 will be able to automatically adjust the boldness of text. This will help reduce the glare and blur. Xiaomi is building this on top of the dynamic font system introduced with MIUI 11. The example shared by the Chinese smartphone maker shows how the font weight is automatically rendered. In the image, you can see 580 font weight while in dark mode and 630 in light mode. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 design leaked by Mi Settings app: Check what's new

Photo: Weibo

There is also font contrast adjustment for improved reading experience. Xiaomi says Dark Mode 2.0 on MIUI 12 will dynamically adapt based on ambient light. The company wants to control the brightness and contrast difference between the black background and white text. This could be better than grayscale implementation and will ensure easy reading on your mobile device.

Xiaomi has teased a number of new features coming to Mi and Redmi phones with MIUI 12. The update is expected to become available on as many as 40 different models. Ahead of the announcement next week, Xiaomi is expected to tease more information. For now, it seems clear that Xiaomi is further streamlining the user experience. It is setting focus on usability and readability of the interface over other features.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 9:24 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 22, 2020 9:25 AM IST

