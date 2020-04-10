Xiaomi MIUI 12 will unify the status bar and system font

Xiaomi MIUI 12, the next iteration of Xiaomi‘s forked skin based on Android, will be announced soon. Ahead of its official release, the details about the operating system have started to trickle out. One of the welcome changes coming to the system has been detailed by a MIUI official. The official has clarified that MIUI 12 will optimize the display of blank pages and loading pages. It means that the next version of MIUI will feature a new loading icon. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12: List of Mi and Redmi phones that will get the update

The confirmation came after netizens quizzed the official about different loading styles in various system apps. In addition, the MIUI 12 update will also unify the style of the status bar. The official added that MIUI's font designer is optimizing the design of the numbers. It has also been confirmed that the MIUI 12 status bar font and system font will be unified. This is an important change as Xiaomi aims to make its forked Android skin minimal and easier to use.

Xiaomi first revealed details about releasing MIUI 12 as an update to MIUI 11 in January this year. Since then, we have seen a number of leaks about the updated operating system. Some of the features expected include system-wide dark mode, new graphical user interface, support for Android 11 APIs, multiple clone app support. Xiaomi is also targeting bringing dark mode to all of its system applications with this release.

Ahead of the launch, we already know that Xiaomi plans to push MIUI 11 to a total of at least 40 models. The Redmi K30 series and Mi 10 series are likely to be the first set of devices to get the update. It will be followed by Mi 9 series, Mi 8 series, Mi CC9 Pro series and Mi A3. The leaked list indicates Xiaomi also has plans to release the update for Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S and Mi MIX 2.

A leak from yesterday also revealed which Redmi phones will get the update. It revealed that Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have also been listed to get the update. Other Redmi models slated to receive MIUI 12 update include the Redmi 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7 and the Redmi 7A. The list shows that Xiaomi plans to support devices that are a few years old. However, we still don’t know the actual release date.