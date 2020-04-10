comscore Xiaomi MIUI 12 will unify the status bar and system font | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi MIUI 12 will unify the status bar and system font: Key features and compatible devices
News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 will unify the status bar and system font: Key features and compatible devices

News

Check out why MIUI 12 could become the most streamlined OS update yet from Xiaomi.

  • Published: April 10, 2020 6:33 PM IST
MIUI 12 screenshots

Xiaomi MIUI 12, the next iteration of Xiaomi‘s forked skin based on Android, will be announced soon. Ahead of its official release, the details about the operating system have started to trickle out. One of the welcome changes coming to the system has been detailed by a MIUI official. The official has clarified that MIUI 12 will optimize the display of blank pages and loading pages. It means that the next version of MIUI will feature a new loading icon. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12: List of Mi and Redmi phones that will get the update

The confirmation came after netizens quizzed the official about different loading styles in various system apps. In addition, the MIUI 12 update will also unify the style of the status bar. The official added that MIUI’s font designer is optimizing the design of the numbers. It has also been confirmed that the MIUI 12 status bar font and system font will be unified. This is an important change as Xiaomi aims to make its forked Android skin minimal and easier to use. Also Read - MIUI 12 first screenshots reveal new navigation bar, notification panel and more; Check details

Xiaomi first revealed details about releasing MIUI 12 as an update to MIUI 11 in January this year. Since then, we have seen a number of leaks about the updated operating system. Some of the features expected include system-wide dark mode, new graphical user interface, support for Android 11 APIs, multiple clone app support. Xiaomi is also targeting bringing dark mode to all of its system applications with this release. Also Read - Xiaomi teases MIUI 12 by ending development of MIUI 11: What to expect

Ahead of the launch, we already know that Xiaomi plans to push MIUI 11 to a total of at least 40 models. The Redmi K30 series and Mi 10 series are likely to be the first set of devices to get the update. It will be followed by Mi 9 series, Mi 8 series, Mi CC9 Pro series and Mi A3. The leaked list indicates Xiaomi also has plans to release the update for Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S and Mi MIX 2.

MIUI 12 first screenshots reveal new navigation bar, notification panel and more; Check details

Also Read

MIUI 12 first screenshots reveal new navigation bar, notification panel and more; Check details

A leak from yesterday also revealed which Redmi phones will get the update. It revealed that Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have also been listed to get the update. Other Redmi models slated to receive MIUI 12 update include the Redmi 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7 and the Redmi 7A. The list shows that Xiaomi plans to support devices that are a few years old. However, we still don’t know the actual release date.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 10, 2020 6:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei MatePad T tablet renders leak online
News
Huawei MatePad T tablet renders leak online
OnePlus 8 Pro MEMC chip teased ahead of April 14 launch

News

OnePlus 8 Pro MEMC chip teased ahead of April 14 launch

Huawei Card announced in China

News

Huawei Card announced in China

LG V40 ThinQ update brings new features

News

LG V40 ThinQ update brings new features

Honor 8A 2020 price and specifications listed on UK retail website

News

Honor 8A 2020 price and specifications listed on UK retail website

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Huawei MatePad T tablet renders leak online

OnePlus 8 Pro MEMC chip teased ahead of April 14 launch

Huawei Card announced in China

LG V40 ThinQ update brings new features

Honor 8A 2020 price and specifications listed on UK retail website

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi MIUI 12 will unify the status bar and system font

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 will unify the status bar and system font
Top 5 Phones to Play PUBG under 15,000 to kill the Lockdown Time

Top Products

Top 5 Phones to Play PUBG under 15,000 to kill the Lockdown Time
Xiaomi adds Android 10 gesture navigation to MIUI 11: How to enable it

News

Xiaomi adds Android 10 gesture navigation to MIUI 11: How to enable it
Xiaomi MIUI 12: List of smartphones that will get the update

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: List of smartphones that will get the update
Xiaomi dominated Indian Smart TV market with 32% share in Q4 2019

Smart TVs

Xiaomi dominated Indian Smart TV market with 32% share in Q4 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

iQoo का नया स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को हो सकता है लॉन्च, कंपनी के अधिकारी ने किया टीज

गूगल ने रोलआउट किया ब्राउजर का नया अपडेट Chrome 81

Mi Fan Festival में शाओमी ने बेचा हाजरों करोड़ का सामान, जानिए कितना हुआ फायदा

Honor 8A 2020 स्मार्टफोन 3,020mAh बैटरी और 64जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ हुआ ऑनलाइन स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

News

Huawei MatePad T tablet renders leak online
News
Huawei MatePad T tablet renders leak online
OnePlus 8 Pro MEMC chip teased ahead of April 14 launch

News

OnePlus 8 Pro MEMC chip teased ahead of April 14 launch
Huawei Card announced in China

News

Huawei Card announced in China
LG V40 ThinQ update brings new features

News

LG V40 ThinQ update brings new features
Honor 8A 2020 price and specifications listed on UK retail website

News

Honor 8A 2020 price and specifications listed on UK retail website