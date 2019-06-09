comscore Xiaomi MIUI ads; Company details its work at fixing vulgar ads | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi MIUI ads: Company details its work to fix irritating vulgar ads and cleaning the OS
News

Xiaomi MIUI ads: Company details its work to fix irritating vulgar ads and cleaning the OS

News

According to the Weibo post, Xiaomi has dropped a lot of advertising space from MIUI 11. In fact, the company is working on dropping more space for ads in the coming two months, Remove ads on MIUI 11, Remove ads MIUI, Remove ads Xiaomi, Block ads MIUI, Block ads Xiaomi

  • Published: June 9, 2019 7:48 PM IST
xiaomi miui 11 main

Xiaomi is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India for providing great hardware at affordable prices. However, regardless of that, they have come under fire from fans for the irritating ads in Xiaomi MIUI. Enough so that most of the announcements of Twitter include responses from fans asking to turn the ads off. To help Xiaomi users across the country we even posted details instructions on how to get rid of these advertisements. Going back to Xiaomi, it looks like the number of complaints and feedback progressively grew enough for the company to take some action. The company CEO, Lei Jun previously issued a statement informing us that Xiaomi was working on a fix.

According to Jun, Xiaomi is working on changing its policy regarding annoying ads. This seems like the right time for this given that Xiaom is already working on the next version of its in-house Android-based MIUI 11. Now, according to a new post by a Xiaomi Product Director and Chief for MIUI Experience, the company has shared some details about its work. According to the Weibo post, Xiaomi has dropped a lot of advertising space from MIUI 11. In fact, the company is working on dropping more advertising space in the coming two months.

The post also stated that the company is taking strict action against all the vulgar and irritating ads. To do this, Xiaomi is taking a look at the content that is pushing using notifications. According to a staff member, it looks like the web browser was pushing vulgar ads and notifications. Putting a restriction on these browser notifications stopped the vulgar ads according to the translated post.

Getting strict on ad providers to fix Xiaomi MIUI ads

The company also revealed that it seems to have added some sort of feedback for the browser to reduce vulgar ads. This will take 2-3 months to complete. In addition to this, the company was also getting more strict by regulating all forms of ads served in MIUI. Advertisers need to ensure that all ads are clean offering express download. Anyone straying from these guidelines will be punished. As part of the punishment, they will be suspended with the ads canceled and the advertisement account likely closed.

Remove ads in MIUI 10: A guide to block those pesky ads on Xiaomi smartphones

Also Read

Remove ads in MIUI 10: A guide to block those pesky ads on Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi is also working on ensuring that the ads can be cleaned out from all of the system tools. The post also indicated that the company will make it easier for users to stop the ads in the interface. It also hinted that users will not have to pay any money to stop advertisements. The post concluded that revamp and fixing will take about three months. This will ensure that MIUI 11 is refreshing and light-weight. The translated text from the original post indicated all this though it is possible that the actual interpretation may be different.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 9, 2019 7:48 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno Series available with Rs 2,000 cashback with Citi Bank
Deals
Oppo Reno Series available with Rs 2,000 cashback with Citi Bank
OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T

News

OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus 7 Review

Review

OnePlus 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999

Deals

Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Xiaomi MIUI ads: Company details its work to fix vulgar ads

OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments

Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi MIUI ads: Company details its work to fix vulgar ads

News

Xiaomi MIUI ads: Company details its work to fix vulgar ads
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 poster shows new colorful watch faces

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 poster shows new colorful watch faces
Top Android One phones to buy in India

News

Top Android One phones to buy in India
Poco F1 gets a big discount for a limited time

Deals

Poco F1 gets a big discount for a limited time

हिंदी समाचार

E3 2019: विश्व के सबसे बड़े वीडियो गेमिंग शो में इस साल क्या है खास

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा PUBG Lite

Instagram New Feature : यूजर्स का डेटा बचाएगा इंस्टाग्राम का नया Opt-In फीचर

अगस्त में लॉन्च हो सकता है Samsung Galaxy Note 10 स्मार्टफोन

India vs Australia Live Streaming: आज ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 में भारत के सामने होगी ऑस्ट्रेलिया, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

News

Xiaomi MIUI ads: Company details its work to fix vulgar ads
News
Xiaomi MIUI ads: Company details its work to fix vulgar ads
OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T

News

OxygenOS 9.0.6 rolling out for OnePlus 5 and 5T
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10
Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments

News

Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments
Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements

News

Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements