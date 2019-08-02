comscore Xiaomi MIUI Beta hints at reverse wireless charging feature | BGR India
Xiaomi MIUI Beta hints at a possibility of reverse wireless charging feature

An XDA forum member found some references of reverse wireless charging feature in the latest Xiaomi MIUI Beta builds. One string seems to be providing instructions to the potential user stating, “use phone to charge other devices wirelessly”.

  Published: August 2, 2019 11:03 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teaser main

Source: Weibo

A new report has indicated that Xiaomi may be working on a new smartphone with a reverse wireless charging feature. For the people unaware, reverse wireless charging means that the device can charge other devices without the need of wires. All a user need to do is to flip the device and place the device that needs charging on top. It is worth noting that both the devices need to feature wireless charging feature for this feature to work. While wireless charging has gradually turned into a common feature for flagship smartphones, reverse wireless charging is still rare.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the smartphone industry has made significant improvements in wireless charging. Smartphone makers have increased the charging speed in recent flagship devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 9. The Xiaomi Mi 9 features 20W fast wireless charging speed for shorter waiting times. Recent rumors have also indicated that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series may also sport 20W fast wireless charging. Talking about reverse wireless charging, this is a rather new feature. Huawei was the first one to introduce this last year followed by Samsung in its Galaxy S10 series.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

The upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, the Mi MIX 4 is expected to feature wireless charging feature. A report by 91Mobiles also revealed that MIX 4 will sport wireless charging that is faster than the Mi 9. This means that the upcoming device could come with wireless charging speed faster than 20W. Given the situation, it is highly likely that Xiaomi may also add reverse wireless charging in the Mi MIX 4.

Xiaomi MIUI Beta details

As per the report, XDA forum member kackskrz found out references of reverse wireless charging in the latest Xiaomi MIUI Beta builds. One string seems to be providing instructions to the potential user stating, “use phone to charge other devices wirelessly”. Other strings also indicate that this feature will automatically turn off in 90 seconds if the charging does not start. This feature is present to ensure that the feature does not waste power without any actual use. These strings are only present in Chinese MIUI Beta builds as the company has stopped releasing new Global MIUI Beta builds. The report also revealed that this is the only instance that indicates the presence of this feature in the Mi MIX 4.

  Published Date: August 2, 2019 11:03 AM IST

