Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has announced a number of important updates to the software that powers its ecosystem. As part of the features, the company will roll out the next generation of its in-house digital assistant, Xiao AI. In addition, the company will roll out a new feature to its Android-based Xiaomi MIUI operating system. This feature will allow the company to send earthquake warnings to MIUI users. Both these announcements are part of its bit to expand its internet services. The company also revealed that it will launch ten 5G smartphones next year. These launches will bet on 5G going mainstream next year.

Xiaomi MIUI updates and changes

These announcements came as part of the annual Mi Developer conference in Beijing. Taking a closer look at the earthquake warning feature, the company revealed that it will roll out to select users. The company will test the feature, fix any problems and then roll out the feature across China. This feature will allow the company to send earthquake warnings to MIUI 11-powered and Mi TV devices “seconds to tens of seconds” before the earthquake waves. These seconds will be precious in ensuring that users are prepared for the earthquake.

Xiaomi initially tested this feature in September to ensure that it works. Digging further, the company has teamed up with Care-life, an organization focused on natural disaster warnings to develop this system. The company has activated this feature in the Sichuan province in China. This area is quite prone to earthquakes and the company hopes that this feature will help Xiaomi users. The company claims that this feature works more efficiently than other app-based solutions in other countries. The company did not reveal any information about rolling this feature outside China.

A report from TechCrunch revealed that Apple announced a similar alert feature in iOS-powered devices in Japan in 2011. In addition, the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the US tested a similar warning system in 2018. Moving to Xiao AI 3.0, users now get the option to choose a male voice along with the continuous dialogue. In addition, the company has also rolled out an updated version of MACE, the open-source deep-learning framework behind Xiao AI. Xiaomi is also aiming at improving its manufacturing partners across the globe with the help of the Xiaomi Finance payments service.