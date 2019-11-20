comscore Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system; 10 5G smartphones to launch in 2020
News

Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system; 10 5G smartphones to launch in 2020

News

This feature will allow the company to send earthquake warnings to Xiaomi MIUI users. Both these announcements are part of its bit to expand its internet services.

  • Published: November 20, 2019 1:54 PM IST
xiaomi miui 11

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has announced a number of important updates to the software that powers its ecosystem. As part of the features, the company will roll out the next generation of its in-house digital assistant, Xiao AI. In addition, the company will roll out a new feature to its Android-based Xiaomi MIUI operating system. This feature will allow the company to send earthquake warnings to MIUI users. Both these announcements are part of its bit to expand its internet services. The company also revealed that it will launch ten 5G smartphones next year. These launches will bet on 5G going mainstream next year.

Xiaomi MIUI updates and changes

These announcements came as part of the annual Mi Developer conference in Beijing. Taking a closer look at the earthquake warning feature, the company revealed that it will roll out to select users. The company will test the feature, fix any problems and then roll out the feature across China. This feature will allow the company to send earthquake warnings to MIUI 11-powered and Mi TV devices “seconds to tens of seconds” before the earthquake waves. These seconds will be precious in ensuring that users are prepared for the earthquake.

WATCH: How to remove ads from any Xiaomi smartphone

Xiaomi initially tested this feature in September to ensure that it works. Digging further, the company has teamed up with Care-life, an organization focused on natural disaster warnings to develop this system. The company has activated this feature in the Sichuan province in China. This area is quite prone to earthquakes and the company hopes that this feature will help Xiaomi users. The company claims that this feature works more efficiently than other app-based solutions in other countries. The company did not reveal any information about rolling this feature outside China.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

Also Read

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

A report from TechCrunch revealed that Apple announced a similar alert feature in iOS-powered devices in Japan in 2011. In addition, the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the US tested a similar warning system in 2018. Moving to Xiao AI 3.0, users now get the option to choose a male voice along with the continuous dialogue. In addition, the company has also rolled out an updated version of MACE, the open-source deep-learning framework behind Xiao AI. Xiaomi is also aiming at improving its manufacturing partners across the globe with the help of the Xiaomi Finance payments service.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 20, 2019 1:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features
News
Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features
Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system

News

Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch LIVE updates

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch LIVE updates

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

News

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

Oppo A9 2020 White-Teal color option unveiled in India: Price, features

News

Oppo A9 2020 White-Teal color option unveiled in India: Price, features

Most Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights

Realme X2 Pro launched in India: Price, features

Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features

Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system

News

Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system
World TV Day: Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Top Products

World TV Day: Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above
Xiaomi 100W super charge turbo tech goes official

News

Xiaomi 100W super charge turbo tech goes official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 Pro भारत में 29,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, OnePlus 7T को देगा टक्कर

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा सेंसर के साथ 9,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Facebook Revenge Posts : फेसबुक को हर महीने मिलती हैं रिवेंज पोर्न से जुड़ी 5 लाख शिकायतें

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च की 100W सुपर चार्ज टर्बो टेक्नोलॉजी

Oppo A9 2020 भारत में न्यू ग्रेडिएंट वाइट कलर में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights
News
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights
Realme X2 Pro launched in India: Price, features

News

Realme X2 Pro launched in India: Price, features
Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features

News

Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features
Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system

News

Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system
Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

News

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug