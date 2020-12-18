Xiaomi is hosting its No. 1 Mi Fan sale from till December 22 during which it will offer discounts on various products including smartphones, Mi TVs, laptops as well as Mi Band 4 and other accessories. Users can avail up to Rs 8,000 off on smartphone, up to Rs 4,000 off on Mi TVs, up to Rs 9,000 off on laptops and up to Rs 6,000 off on other products in the Mi ecosystem respectively. Also Read - Best in 2020: Our favorite affordable TWS wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000

Xiaomi's No.1 Mi Fan sale will start on December 18 and go on till December 22. Here's a look at the top deals:

Redmi Note 9 series discounts:

Redmi Note 9 series gets up to Rs 4,000 off. Redmi Note 9 will be available starting Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 14,999 while Redmi Note 9 Pro can be bought at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 16,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is listed for Rs 16,999.

Redmi 9 series discounts:

Redmi 9 series can be bought with up to Rs 3000 off. The most affordable Redmi 9A is listed for Rs 6,999. Redmi 9i, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Prime can be bought for Rs 8,299, Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Mi Notebook 14 series discounts:

Mi Notebook 14 series also gets a discount, now starting at Rs 41,999 for Mi Notebook 14 256G/UHD variant. The 512G model can be bought for 43,999, while the 512G/MX250 version is available for Rs 47,999. The price for Mi Notebook Horizon 14 starts at Rs 50,999.

Discounts on Mi accessories

Mi Band 4, Mi Wireless Power Band 10,000mAh and Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones are also up for grabs at discounted prices. The Mi Band 4 can be bought for Rs 1,999 instead of Rs 2,499 while Mi’s 10,000 power bank is priced at Rs 1,999 during the sale. The Mi dual driver in-ear earphones can be bought at Rs 599 instead of Rs 999.

More deals include Mi beard trimmer at Rs 1,299 instead of Rs 1,499, Mi beard trimmer 1C at Rs 8,99 respectively and more.

Mi Watch Revolve, which is the company’s first smartwatch, can be bought at Rs 9,999 after a discount of Rs 6,000 on the original price of Rs 15,999. The Mi Watch Revolve gets a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen and the device can track sports activities with 10 professional sports modes. In addition, the Mi Watch features FIRSTBEAT professional sports analysis and comes with GPS.