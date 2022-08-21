comscore Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series launch set for August 30
News

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series launch set for August 30

News

Xiaomi has announced it will launch a new Smart TV X Series with Android TV and NoteBook Pro 120G laptop in India on August 30.

xiaomitv

Xiaomi has teased it will hold an event on August 30 to launch a new high-end laptop and a 4K Android-powered television. The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and the Smart TV X Series are launching next week, which Xiaomi India has revealed on its website. The company also revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smart television on its website.

A dedicated section of the website has confirmed that the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series will come in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch panel sizes. The design shows minimal bezels on the televisions, and the TVs will support two-pronged stands on each side. The tagline “4K. Your New Resolution.” confirms 4K resolution for all the models, but things such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 are not clear right now.

Xiaomi has, however, not detailed the upcoming laptop. On a dedicated microsite, the company has revealed the looks of the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop. It has a metallic finish on the outside and a backlit keyboard on the inside. The screen is not correctly visible, so I am unsure about the thickness of the bezels. The laptop configurations are also unclear, but I assume you would get the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors or the AMD Ryzen 6000 series chipsets.

Considering the name, the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G may be a premium laptop. The most expensive laptop in the company’s current portfolio is the Mi Notebook Ultra, which is Rs 53,999. The upcoming laptop may be priced similarly.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series may come at different prices based on its models. The existing X Series includes TVs such as the Mi TV 5X, which comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, ad 55-inch models. This TV has a Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified 4K panel, PatchWall 4 that comes with IMDb integration, Far-field microphones for handsfree voice control, Dolby Atmos on speakers, Vivi Picture Engine 2, and a metal bezel-less design.

  Published Date: August 21, 2022 2:29 PM IST

