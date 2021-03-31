comscore Xiaomi to make electric vehicles, to invests 10 billion dollars for the same
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi now wants to be a part of the EV market, invests 10 billion dollars over next 10 years
News

Xiaomi now wants to be a part of the EV market, invests 10 billion dollars over next 10 years

News

At the Mi MIX Fold launch event, Xiaomi announced its plans to foray into the EV market, starting with a massive investment of $10 billion.

Mi Electric Scooter

Image: Mi Electric Scooter

After smartphones, home appliances, accessories, and IoT devices, Xiaomi now wants a part of the EV market. At the Mi MIX Fold global launch event, Xiaomi confirmed its intentions of investing $10 billion into its wholly-owned subsidiary. The initial investment figure stands at CNY 10 billion and Xiaomi’s Lei Jun will head the EV firm for the time being. The company did not reveal any information about the planned products. Also Read - Xiaomi launches its first foldable phone Mi Mix Fold with 16GB RAM and 30x zoom

In its announcement, Xiaomi says that it wants to offer “quality electric vehicles to let everyone in the world enjoy smart living anytime, anywhere.” There’s no mention of the products themselves and no idea on the company’s launch plans. With this announcement, however, Xiaomi will join the ranks of Apple and Huawei as hardcore tech brands foraying into the electric vehicle business. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max next sale date out: Where, when can you buy these?

Xiaomi to make electric vehicles

It remains to be seen how Xiaomi takes on the challenge of building vehicles on its own. Currently, Xiaomi’s only prowess with a product that comes close to personal mobility is demoed by its electric scooters in China. Will Xiaomi target the two-wheeler segment initially or go straightway for the car segment? We need to wait for an answer to that. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 going on sale today: Where to buy it in this Xiaomi flash sale?

Mi Electric Scooter

Image: Mi Electric Scooter

Previously, it was Huawei that announced its plans to build electric vehicles. Speculations via several news reports suggested that Huawei approached China’s Changan Automobile, BluePark New Energy Technology, and other potential partners for the venture. It seems that Huawei will let the car manufacturer work on the car parts while its team focuses on the smart bits.

From the western world, it is Apple who has been long rumoured to be working on an electric car of its own. The iPhone manufacturer is said to be focusing on the autonomous tech, battery, and the software part while it wants a partner from the automobile sector to work on the rest of the car. It was initially rumoured that we could see Apple joining hands with Korea’s Hyundai for its fort electric vehicle.

In comparison, Xiaomi is yet to announce any of its plans on this front. Currently, the company just got done announcing its updated lineup of premium smartphones. The Mi MIX Fold marks its foray folding smartphone business, with a form factor inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Xiaomi also announced the Mi 11 Ultra with an ambitious camera setup along with several accessible variants of the Mi 11 flagship.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2021 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram not working for you? You are not alone as the app is down right now
Apps
Instagram not working for you? You are not alone as the app is down right now
Apple WWDC 2021 officially announced: Here are the details

News

Apple WWDC 2021 officially announced: Here are the details

Poco X3 Pro in pictures: Here's a look at the new Poco phone

Photo Gallery

Poco X3 Pro in pictures: Here's a look at the new Poco phone

Poco X3 Pro launched in India: A look at the first phone with Snapdragon 860 chip

Photo Gallery

Poco X3 Pro launched in India: A look at the first phone with Snapdragon 860 chip

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colours, camera details leaked: Know details

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colours, camera details leaked: Know details

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with 64MP camera, 90Hz display in pictures

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with 64MP camera, 90Hz display in pictures

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with 64MP camera, 90Hz display in pictures

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with 64MP camera, 90Hz display in pictures

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite renders and key specs leak

Xiaomi to make electric vehicles, to invests 10 billion dollars for the same

Instagram not working for you? You are not alone as the app is down right now

Apple WWDC 2021 officially announced: Here are the details

Mi Mix Fold launched: Price, specifications, availability and more

Poco X3 Pro top 5 competitors: From Xiaomi Mi 10i to Galaxy F62, here's the list

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Key differences in specs

5 countries other than India that banned PUBG and why

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus: Battle over the premium title

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to make electric vehicles, to invests 10 billion dollars for the same

News

Xiaomi to make electric vehicles, to invests 10 billion dollars for the same
Mi Mix Fold launched: Price, specifications, availability and more

News

Mi Mix Fold launched: Price, specifications, availability and more
Poco X3 Pro top 5 competitors: From Xiaomi Mi 10i to Galaxy F62, here's the list

Features

Poco X3 Pro top 5 competitors: From Xiaomi Mi 10i to Galaxy F62, here's the list
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 10 Pro को खरीदने का मौका, 64MP कैमरा वाले फोन पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 108MP कैमरा और 16GB RAM

PUBG Mobile India जल्द होगा launch? नई रिपोर्ट में बड़ा दावा

Xiaomi Mi 11i हुआ लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरे के साथ मिलते हैं धांसू फीचर्स

Xiaomi ने 1.5 इंच Amoled डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च किया Mi Band 6, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite renders and key specs leak
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite renders and key specs leak
Xiaomi to make electric vehicles, to invests 10 billion dollars for the same

News

Xiaomi to make electric vehicles, to invests 10 billion dollars for the same
Instagram not working for you? You are not alone as the app is down right now

Apps

Instagram not working for you? You are not alone as the app is down right now
Apple WWDC 2021 officially announced: Here are the details

News

Apple WWDC 2021 officially announced: Here are the details
Mi Mix Fold launched: Price, specifications, availability and more

News

Mi Mix Fold launched: Price, specifications, availability and more

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Best Sellers