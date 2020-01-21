comscore Xiaomi officially teases Mi 10, Redmi K30 5G and more | BGR India
Xiaomi officially teases Mi 10, Redmi K30 and a new Snapdragon 720G-powered phone

Xiaomi also revealed that it will be one of the first few brands to implement Qualcomm's new chipsets into its devices. This includes the recently launched Snapdragon 720G.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 3:38 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G main

Chinese brand Xiaomi will soon be making phones with some of Qualcomm’s latest chipsets. These include the Snapdragon 865, the Snapdragon 765G and the Snapdragon 720G chipsets. In an official post on Twitter, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain confirmed the same. Thanks to leaks, we already knew about Xiaomi working on phones with the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765G. However, the news of the company working on a phone with the Snapdragon 720G is new information.

Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 720G alongside the Snapdragon 662 and the Snapdragon 460. The company added that despite the growth of 5G networks across the world, it will also continue building 4G supporting technologies for regions including India. Qualcomm also mentioned that the devices running the Snapdragon 720G will start launching in the first quarter of this year.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

Since Jain’s tweet came soon after the Qualcomm announcement, we can expect the Xiaomi phone to be one of the first few devices to debut with the Snapdragon 720G SoC. Further, Xiaomi’s tease also hints at the next few devices the brand is set to launch.

Did Xiaomi confirm the Mi 10 and Redmi K30 5G?

Xiaomi will likely debut the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with the flagship Mi 10 series. Both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro are expected to launch with the new chipset. The brand’s phone armed with the Snapdragon 765G will likely be the Redmi K30 5G. We’ve had enough leaks for both the Mi 10 and the Redmi K30 5G to know about the upcoming processors used in these phones.

Snapdragon 720G could feature in Redmi Note 9

That leaves us with the recently announced Snapdragon 720G. While the Snapdragon 865 and 765G phones will be launched in the next few months, a phone featuring the Snapdragon 720G will come later this year. There is no word on which device this will be. However, studying Xiaomi’s device-launching pattern gives us a fair hint. Xiaomi usually launches a new note series device towards the end of the year. The Snapdragon 720G also indicates a mid-range device, likely the next ‘Note’ series phone. Hence, we could very well see the chipset in some variant of the Redmi Note 9.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 3:38 PM IST

