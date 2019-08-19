Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have officially announced a cross brand direct file transfer alliance. The announcement today details that the three Chinese smartphone makers will offer a cross device file sharing. As part of this alliance, the devices from these three brands will allow users to transfer files at up to 20Mbps. This file transfer between smartphones from Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo will work without any third-party app. The announcement is being pitched as a way to enable seamless media transfer experience between device.

All the three Chinese smartphone makers have their own file transferring service built into the device. These services are limited to their own devices. According to the alliance, these companies are essentially building an AirDrop equivalent service for their devices. AirDrop is the popular file sharing service that works across iPhone, Mac, iPad and other Apple products. Considering Android’s wide OEM portfolio, such a service remains distant from fruition. Now, these three smartphone makers are bringing that dream closer to reality.

Google is said to be working on a file sharing service similar to AirDrop but it is not clear whether it will be limited to Pixel devices or work across all Android smartphones. For the time being, the alliance seems to be a solid alternative to AirDrop. The announcement notes that the transfer will support multiple file formats including photos, videos, songs, documents, etc. The real advantage will be in speed since it will support 20Mbps data transfer rate. The three companies together had a global market share of 24.6 percent at the end of second quarter.

Huawei is the only Android smartphone maker to have built a true AirDrop feature called Huawei Share. The service works across Huawei and Honor smartphones. It also supports Huawei’s Matebook series laptops and tablet devices. If Huawei and Honor join the alliance then it would result in a reach of nearly 40 percent of active devices. Till the time, Google builds such a native feature for Android, this would be a good alternative. The service is said to go into public beta by the end of August 2019.