Xiaomi or Redmi could launch phone with Dimensity 1000+ chipset

The recently launches 5G chipset caters to the mid-range flagship mobile segment where you have the Redmi K series.

  Published: June 16, 2020 2:40 PM IST
MediaTek launched the upgraded Dimensity 1000+ chipset few month back. This is the successor to the Dimensity 1000 mobile platform. And latest report suggest Xiaomi/ Redmi phones could be the first to use the new processor. The brand is working on products using the MediaTek chipset which could launch in few months. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A launch with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset seems imminent

According to the tipster, the phone could either be from Xiaomi or Redmi series but he didn’t reveal any further details. Earlier reports suggest this phone could sport an LCD display. This display will likely feature an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, putting it higher than the 120Hz rate available right now. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy Z 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800 launched as an affordable 5G smartphone

This information made the headlines just weeks after MediaTek launched the SoC in the market. As part of the launch. Dimensity 1000+ is positioned as the flagship MediaTek SoC for 5G in the market. It sports support for both SA and NSA dual-mode 5G networks. Also Read - iQOO Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 144Hz display: Price, full specifications

The new details have come courtesy report from GizChina, which has quoted known leaker DigitalChatStation sharing the updates. Talking about the features of the SoC, the smartphone maker can also feature “MiraVision”, a new chip-level image quality optimization technology. In addition, this SoC is the first to feature Cortext A77 cores along “with integrated 5G baseband”

Xiaomi or Redmi: Making case for Dimensity

We have already seen the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC on the latest Redmi 10X 5G series. This likely means that the upcoming smartphone with 1000+ is most likely to be a flagship smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand. The report also speculated that Xiaomi may launch the Dimensity 1000+ powered smartphone under the Redmi K series which is recognised as a flagship device.

MediaTek Dimensity will also makes its appearance with Nokia’s upcoming affordable 5G phone. According to NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global is developing a low-cost Nokia 5G phone. It will be built on the MediaTek Dimensity 800 series single-chip system but we’ll wait for more details to be shared by the company.

