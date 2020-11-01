comscore Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3: IDC
News

Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3: IDC

News

While Xiaomi shipped 46.5 million devices to grab the number three position globally, Apple shipped 41.6 million smartphones in the quarter.

  • Updated: November 1, 2020 12:01 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (4)

As the worldwide smartphone market showed signs of improvement in the third quarter of this year, Xiaomi surpassed Apple for the first time with a 13.1 per cent market share and 42 per cent growth, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC). Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: A zingy flagship experience

While Xiaomi shipped 46.5 million devices to grab the number three position globally, Apple shipped 41.6 million smartphones in the quarter, down 10.6 per cent year over year, which placed the company in the fourth position with 11.8 per cent share, said the report on Thursday. Samsung reclaimed the top position in Q3 with a market share of 22.7 per cent after shipping 80.4 million smartphones, up 2.9 per cent year over year, according to IDC. Also Read - Xiaomi releases PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV models in India: Here’s what is new

Huawei lost the top spot and settled into the second position in Q3 with 51.9 million smartphones shipped and 14.7 per cent share. Worldwide smartphone shipments declined just 1.3 per cent year over year, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. In total, 353.6 million smartphones were shipped during the quarter. India, which is the second-largest market globally, witnessed very strong volumes during the quarter despite concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with 10th Gen Intel Core i3, in-built webcam launching soon in India

Other emerging markets, such as Brazil, Indonesia, and Russia, which rank fourth, fifth, and sixth in the world, also experienced strong growth. “Although there was an element of pent-up demand that fuelled market growth, it was mainly the array of heavy promotions and discounts that accelerated growth in these markets,” Nabila Popal, Research Director with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said in a statement.

“In India, distance learning has actually boosted the demand for low-end smartphones as they are a more affordable option compared to tablets. The increased low-end demand only further increases competition and adds pressure to the vendors’ bottom line.” Larger, more developed markets like China, Western Europe, and North America all witnessed the largest declines in Q3. Given these are the largest markets for Apple, the month’s delay in the iPhone 12 launch contributed to the decline, IDC said.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 1, 2020 12:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 1, 2020 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: Zingy flagship experience
Mobiles
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: Zingy flagship experience
PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Gaming

PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Features

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market

Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook

Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3

Realme fastest brand to sell 5 crore smartphones: Report

Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook

News

Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook
Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3

News

Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: Zingy flagship experience

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: Zingy flagship experience
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Xperia 1 II फोन 12GB RAM के साथ गीकबेंच पर स्पॉट, Gorilla Glass 6 से प्रोटेक्टिड है स्क्रीन

Bolo Indya ने लॉन्च किया Bolo Meets, घर बैठे कर सकेंगे कमाई

Excitel ने अनाउंस किया पागलपंथी ब्रॉडबैंड सेल, 499 रुपये प्रति महीने में 300Mbps की मिलेगी स्पीड

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 के फीचर्स आए सामने, जानें क्या होगा खास?

Vi निकला Airtel और Jio से आगे, बना सबसे तेज मोबाइल डाटा नेटवर्क

Latest Videos

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review

News

AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market
News
AWS generates $11.6bn in sales, leads global Cloud market
Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook

News

Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook
Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3

News

Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3
Realme fastest brand to sell 5 crore smartphones: Report

News

Realme fastest brand to sell 5 crore smartphones: Report
Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings

News

Sony Xperia 1 II with 12GB RAM passes Geekbench listings

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers