Xiaomi seems to be spreading its magic globally. The Chinese company has attained a major feat by becoming the second-largest smartphone maker globally in Q2, 2021, as per a research report by Canalys. And this isn't it. The company has also overtaken Apple and slid it to the third spot.

It is further suggested that the global smartphone shipments grew by 12 per cent in the said quarter, mostly because of the COVID-19 vaccine availability. Here's what the report entails.

Xiaomi dethrones Apple!

The first position is taken by Samsung with a 19 per cent share in terms of smartphone shipments. Xiaomi has a 17 per cent share and sits on the second spot. Apple has been moved to the third position with a 14 per cent market share. The fourth place is taken by Oppo with a 10 per cent share, followed by Vivo in the fifth place. Also Read - Get Xiaomi's Mi Band 5 smart fitness band at just Rs 299: How to get the deal

A for the growth. Xiaomi has attained yet another milestone. The company has recorded the highest growth of 83 per cent. This is followed by Oppo with 28 per cent growth, Vivo with 27 per cent growth, Samsung with 15 per cent, and Apple with just 1 per cent growth.

It is revealed that Xiaomi is growing in a number of other markets. It has seen a growth of 300 per cent in Latin America, 150 per cent Africa, and 50 per cent in Western Europe. The company is seen changing its business models and has proved to be selling products that are 40 to 75 per cent cheaper than what Apple and Samsung offer.

“And as it grows, it evolves. It is now transforming its business model from challenger to incumbent, with initiatives such as channel partner consolidation and more careful management of older stock in the open market,” says the report.

Its focus is reportedly to increase sales of its high-end products such as the Mi 11 Ultra. But, this could be a task given that rivals like Oppo and Vivo are trying to attain the same.

It is further told that Xiaomi is aiming to grab the first spot and dethrone Samsung.