Xiaomi Pad 5 Android Tablet Launch Date Confirmed Check Specs Features

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launch date confirmed: Check specifications, features

The Pad 5 comes with an 11-inch screen with a WQHD+ (1600 x 2560) resolution. The display has a resolution of 120Hz which also makes it a great fit for gamers.

Xiaomi Pad 5 launch date confirmed

Xiaomi is launching the Pad 5 on April 27, the same day when the company will be announcing the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The company has confirmed the launch via media invites as well as a teaser on its official website. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is already available in the Global market and it is now coming to India. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. The Indian version of the tablet is expected to be similar in terms of specs. The new teaser introduced by the company also shows the Xiaomi Smart Pen which is compatible with the upcoming tablet. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date confirmed: Check details

What we know about Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with an 11-inch screen with a WQHD+ (1600 x 2560) resolution. The display has a resolution of 120Hz which also makes it a great fit for gamers. The display panel supports DCI-P3 colour gamut with over 1 billion colours. It also gets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.  Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

 The Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset. The tablet uses a 8,720mAh battery to power the display and other components. In the global market, the tablet comes in two variants. It is sold in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant.  The device also supports UFS 3.1 storage. In the markets it is currently available in, the tablet is sold in two colours: Pearl White and Cosmic Gray. Also Read - iQoo Z6 5G first look: New entrant under Rs 15,000 price segment

The Xiaomi Pad 5 will also get support for Magnetic wireless charging for the Smart Pen. The charging dock on the tablet can provide a full charge in 18 minutes. Xiaomi global website claims that a 60-second charge gives the user 20 minutes of usage time. It also has 4096 level pressure sensitivity to measure more accurate changes in pen pressure.

Xiaomi will also be launching its new flagship, Xiaomi 12 Pro on April 27. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It was one of the first devices to be launched globally with this new chip. However, in India, there’s a lot of competition in its segment. Phones such as OnePlus 10 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

 

  • Published Date: April 18, 2022 1:20 PM IST

