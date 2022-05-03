Xiaomi Pad 5 First Sale How To Get Rs 4000 Off During First Few Days Of Sale

Xiaomi launched its first tablet Xiaomi Pad 5 for the Indian market last month. The Chinese company is now conducting the first sale of the premium mid-range tablet. The Xiaomi tablet will go on sale at 12 PM today. The new tablet competes with Samsung Tab A series. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm: Price, sale offers and more

Xiaomi Pad 5 Availability and Offers

The Xiaomi Pad 5 can be purchased via mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in, and other retail stores from 12 PM onward. The buyers have a chance to get the tablet with a Rs 2000 discount. HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions will be eligible for this discount. Also Read - ED seizes Rs. 5,551 crores of Xiaomi India: Details here

Xiaomi Pad 5 Price

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has been launched in two variants with either 128 GB internal storage or 256GB of storage. There is an introductory price for buyers of the Pad 5. Initially, the tablet will be sold at prices of Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants respectively. Xiaomi had announced that the introductory price will be valid till May 7. After this period the prices of the 128GB will go up to Rs 26,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 256GB variant. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Competition gets more intense

Buyers who are certain about their purchase, should opt to buy the tablet in the initial days of the sale. They will be able to avail the Rs 2000 discount via the introductory price and also get an additional Rs 2000 discount using HDFC Credit Cards and EMIs. This can bring down the price substantially.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications

Display

The Xiaomi Pad 4 has been launched in the premium mid-range segment. It gets a 10.95-inch screen with 1600×2560 pixel resolution. The display offers a pixel density of 275 ppi. The display supports a DCI-P3 colour gamut with over 1 billion colours. The peak brightness is 650 nits. The display also gets 120Hz refresh rate.

You will get Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support with the Xiaomi Pad 5. The display gets a 16:10 aspect ratio which Xiaomi claims will offer a smooth transition from 16:9 content.

Performance

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet uses a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset. The company claims that the Snapdragon chipset will provide flagship-grade performance. Buyers can get up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. With gaming, they have promised that the tablet will be able to handle heavy-duty games.

Battery

Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with an 8,720mAh battery. It also supports 33W fast charging. However, Xiaomi only provides a 22.5W fast charger in the box. For faster experience with the MIUI Pad 13 the Xiaomi Pad 5 uses UFS 3.1 storage.

Speaker setup

Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a quad-speaker setup that supports Hi-Res Audio. Xiaomi had explained during the launch event that the speakers also support channel mapping. This tech helps the user to get stereo-like sound.

MIUI Pad 13

During the launch event last week, Xiaomi also launched the new MIUI Pad OS. XIaomi has re-designed a few essential apps for the tablet display. The OS version will support an App dock as well to provide shortcuts for apps, similar to Apple’s MacOS.