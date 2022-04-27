Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet Launched With Smart Pen Keyboard Check India Price Other Details

Xiaomi conducted its first physical launch event since the covid outbreak and the company had a lot to show and demonstrate at the event. The China-based brand has will be introducing the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A. The Pad 5 has introduced Xiaomi to a new product category in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Xiaomi Pad 5 Price, Availability, Offers

Xiaomi Pad 5 has been launched in two variants with either 128 GB internal storage or 256GB of storage. The Pad 5 has been introduced at prices of Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999. The introductory price will be valid till May 7. After this period the prices of the 128GB will go up to Rs 26,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 256GB variant. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 62,999

The new Pad 5 tablet will first go on sale on May 3 at 12 PM. It will be available at mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in and other retail stores. The tablet comes in Pearl White and Cosmic Gray colour variants. Buyers can also get Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC credit cards and EMI. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications, Features

Xiaomi Pad 5 features a 10.95-inch screen that offers 1600 x 2560 pixel resolution and supports a DCI-P3 colour gamut with over 1 billion colours. The display gets a 2K (2560×1600) display resolution. The display offers a pixel density of 275 ppi. The peak brightness is 650 nits. The display also gets 120Hz refresh rate.

The tab also gets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The display gets a 16:10 aspect ratio which Xiaomi claims will offer a smooth transition from 16:9 content.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset. Xiaomi claims the Snapdragon chipset will provide flagship-grade performance. With gaming, they have promised that the tablet will be able to handle heavy-duty games like BGMI.

The tablet is equipped with an 8,720mAh battery. It offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The device also supports UFS 3.1 storage. The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. However, the tablet can support up to 33W of fast charging.

The tablet features a quad-speaker setup. It also supports Hi-Res Audio. The speakers also support channel mapping, which it claims will help with getting stereo-like sound to provide a surround sound experience.

The front-facing camera supports Full-HD video conferencing. It also gets dual-mic noise suppression.

MIUI Pad 13

Xiaomi has also launched the new MIUI Pad. Along with the product, this OS version from Xiaomi is also making its debut in India. The company has re-designed a few essential apps for the tablet display. The OS version will support an App dock as well to provide shortcuts for apps. The Xiaomi Pad 5 also allows split-screen for multitasking.

Xiaomi Smart Pen, Keyboard

The Xiaomi Smart Pen has also been introduced with the Pad 5. It weighs 12.2 grams. Xiaomi claims a 1 minute charge can provide a 20-minute usage. The pen can be docked on the Xiaomi Pad 5 for magnetic charging. The tablet supports precision tip as well. It offers 4096 levels of sensitivity with the support for precision tip. The table also gets active palm rejection to help with the use of Xiaomi Smart Pen. To go with the tablet Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Pad Keyboard.