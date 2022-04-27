comscore Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launched with Smart Pen, Keyboard: Check India price, other details
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet Launched With Smart Pen Keyboard Check India Price Other Details
News

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launched with Smart Pen at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

News

Xiaomi Pad 5 display gets a 2K (2560x1600) display resolution. The display offers a pixel density of 275 ppi. The peak brightness is 650 nits. The display also gets 120Hz refresh rate. 

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 launched

Xiaomi conducted its first physical launch event since the covid outbreak and the company had a lot to show and demonstrate at the event.  The China-based brand has will be introducing the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A. The Pad 5 has introduced Xiaomi to a new product category in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Xiaomi Pad 5 Price, Availability, Offers

Xiaomi Pad 5 has been launched in two variants with either 128 GB internal storage or 256GB of storage. The Pad 5 has been introduced at prices of Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999.  The introductory price will be valid till May 7. After this period the prices of the 128GB will go up to Rs 26,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 256GB variant. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 62,999

The new Pad 5 tablet will first go on sale on May 3 at 12 PM. It will be available at mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in and other retail stores.  The tablet comes in Pearl White and Cosmic Gray colour variants. Buyers can also get Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC credit cards and EMI. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications, Features

Xiaomi Pad 5 features a 10.95-inch screen that offers 1600 x 2560 pixel resolution and supports a DCI-P3 colour gamut with over 1 billion colours. The display gets a 2K (2560×1600) display resolution. The display offers a pixel density of 275 ppi. The peak brightness is 650 nits. The display also gets 120Hz refresh rate.

The tab also gets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The display gets a 16:10 aspect ratio which Xiaomi claims will offer a smooth transition from 16:9 content.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset. Xiaomi claims the Snapdragon chipset will provide flagship-grade performance. With gaming, they have promised that the tablet will be able to handle heavy-duty games like BGMI.

The tablet is equipped with an 8,720mAh battery. It offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The device also supports UFS 3.1 storage. The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. However, the tablet can support up to 33W of fast charging.

The tablet features a quad-speaker setup. It also supports Hi-Res Audio. The speakers also support channel mapping, which it claims will help with getting stereo-like sound to provide a surround sound experience.

The front-facing camera supports Full-HD video conferencing. It also gets dual-mic noise suppression.

MIUI Pad 13

Xiaomi has also launched the new MIUI Pad. Along with the product, this OS version from Xiaomi is also making its debut in India. The company has re-designed a few essential apps for the tablet display. The OS version will support an App dock as well to provide shortcuts for apps. The Xiaomi Pad 5 also allows split-screen for multitasking.

Xiaomi Smart Pen, Keyboard

The Xiaomi Smart Pen has also been introduced with the Pad 5. It weighs 12.2 grams.  Xiaomi claims a 1 minute charge can provide a 20-minute usage. The pen can be docked on the Xiaomi Pad 5 for magnetic charging. The tablet supports precision tip as well. It offers 4096 levels of sensitivity with the support for precision tip. The table also gets active palm rejection to help with the use of Xiaomi Smart Pen. To go with the tablet Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Pad Keyboard.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2022 12:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 27, 2022 1:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi Pad

Xiaomi Mi Pad

10999

MIUI 6
2.2GHz K1 processor with 192-core
8 MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision launched in India
Smart TVs
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision launched in India
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debut in India with support for 120W fast charging: Check price, sale offers, specs

News

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debut in India with support for 120W fast charging: Check price, sale offers, specs

Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why

News

Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why

Apple iPhone 14: Five big rumours we know so far

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 14: Five big rumours we know so far

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launched with Smart Pen at Rs 24,999

News

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launched with Smart Pen at Rs 24,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision launched in India

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debut in India with support for 120W fast charging: Check price, sale offers, specs

Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why

Apple iPhone 14: Five big rumours we know so far

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the upcoming flagship series so far

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G और iQOO Z6 4G हुए लॉन्च, प्रो मॉडल को इन स्मार्टफोन्स से मिलेगी टक्कर

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन की पूरी डिटेल

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Series और OLED Vision TV भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Vivo T1 Pro 5G और Vivo T1 44W की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म, दमदार प्रोसेसर से होंगे लैस

Xiaomi Mi 9 में 9,900mAh की बैटरी लगाकर बना दिया धांसू गेमिंग फोन, वीडियो देख आप भी कहेंगे 'गजब'

Latest Videos

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers
Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

News

Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999