Xiaomi parallel charging technology could achieve double charging speeds

You have heard of dual cell batteries so far but what about parallel charging technology? Apparently, Xiaomi is working on it and it could achieve double the charging rates as compared to the current fast charging solutions. Based on reports, it is said that Xiaomi could achieve speeds similar or faster than the 120W solutions you see today. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India you can buy in May 2021

The tip comes from none other than Digital Chat Station, who has a reliable track record of leaking all tech that comes out of China. In his latest post on Weibo, the tipster says that Xiaomi is working on a large capacity charging solution that could double the fast charging speeds. There are no details accompanying this post yet. Also Read - Best 5 Android TV under Rs 25,000 to buy in India 2021

Xiaomi parallel dual cell technology in works

The dual cell technology has been around for years in modern-day smartphones. Phones like the Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro use a split battery technology, which essentially divides a large capacity battery into two smaller units. With a faster charging solution, the cells can fill faster under high voltage or high current. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) launch to take place soon as it is now spotted on SIG site

It seems that the parallel charging technology, as hinted by the tip, could divide the charging speeds to individual cells, which should amp up the charging speeds. Xiaomi’s fastest charging solution is capped to 120W for last year’s Mi 10 Commemorative Edition and the company could outdo that with this new technology.

At the moment, the Mi 11 Ultra brings the fastest charging solution to India. The phone supports 67W fast wired charging, although Xiaomi is yet to bring the 67W adapter to India. The phone also supports 67W wireless charging that can be obtained by using Xiaomi’s proprietary charging system. Do note that Xiaomi uses this solution on a large 5000mAh battery.

However, it is the BBK owned brands that are leading the charging speed race with its 120W charging solutions. The iQOO 7 Legend that recently launched in India with a 66W solution comes with a 120W solution as standard in China. Oppo also showcased its 120W solution at this year’s MWC event.

Coming back to the Mi 11 Ultra, you can buy Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone for 2021 at a price of Rs 69,999. Apart from the fastest charging solution, the Mi 11 Ultra also gets a very fast Snapdragon 888 chip, a 50-megapixel main camera with the world’s largest smartphone camera sensor and a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display with curves on all sides.