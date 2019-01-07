Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10

Xiaomi’s newly announced sub-brand Redmi has partnered with TikTok to launch a new product on January 10. The Chinese smartphone company took to Weibo to announce strategic partnership with TikTok, which is also known as Douyin or Vibrato in China. Xiaomi is hosting an event in Beijing on January 10 at 2:00PM (local time).

As of now, the product information is not available, but leaks and rumors have suggested the Xiaomi is planning to launch a new smartphone on January 10 with a 48-megapixel rear camera. We feel that Xiaomi might also bring in Redmi 7 series along with the big camera phone. The Redmi 7 series will be a flag off Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi.

Last week, Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun announced that they are making Redmi as an independent brand by separating it from the Xiaomi Mi brand. The company has also announced that it is planning to launch the first Redmi branded smartphone for the sub-brand at a launch event on January 10.

As per Jun, the decision of sub-brand is taken to make sure Xiaomi gives more attention to the Redmi brand. This move will also separate Mi and Redmi brands from each other as both brands have a different focus. Mi brand is geared towards launching high-end smartphones, while the Redmi brand is aimed at bringing “value-for-money” smartphones in the budget and entry-level price segment.

This is not a new move as other companies including Huawei and Oppo have gone the similar route by separating their device lineups into standalone brands. Huawei launched a separate brand Honor while Oppo launched “Realme” last year to focus on the budget and entry-level segment in the Indian smartphone market.