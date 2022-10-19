comscore Xiaomi partners with Airtel for a seamless 5G experience on its 5G phones: Check the list of phones here
News

Devices such as Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, and Mi 10 will allow users to enjoy ultrafast connectivity

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has announced its collaboration with Bharti Airtel.
  • Customers can experience seamless video calling, lag free gaming on the cloud.
  • Xiaomi India in collaboration with Airtel has conducted meticulous testing on its devices.
Xiaomi 11T image

Xiaomi India on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Bharti Airtel, to bring the finest ‘5G Plus’ network in the hands of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users in India. As a part of this strategic collaboration, customers can experience seamless video calling, lag free gaming on the cloud and blazing fast data upload and downloads on all Xiaomi and Redmi 5G models across categories. Also Read - Smartphone may hike prices of budget phones after Diwali: Report

“Xiaomi India has always played an instrumental role in democratizing technology for the masses, thereby future-proofing the needs of our consumers. Our entire 5G smartphone portfolio enables our consumers to access 5G services across India. Xiaomi’s ability to offer best-in-class technology in partnership with Airtel, will allow our consumers to be at the forefront of 5G revolution in India. With high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency, 5G services will expand the mobile ecosystem into new realms,” Anuj Sharma – Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement. Also Read - Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G network in India

Over the course of two years, Xiaomi India in collaboration with Airtel has conducted meticulous testing on its devices to ensure a seamless transition for its consumers, straight out of the box. Through these trials, the companies have prioritised performance and stability under severe circumstances to yield the best possible outcomes. Also Read - Major cities in Odisha to get 5G by March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Commenting on the collaboration, Shashwat Sharma, Director – Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, said, “At Airtel, we are continuously enhancing mobile experiences through powerful collaborations that drive 5G adoption to new levels. We are delighted to collaborate with Xiaomi to continue driving the 5G ecosystem. All our existing 4G SIMs are enabled with 5G, because of which, customers can start enjoying ultrafast 5G services by simply selecting 5G network on their Xiaomi & Redmi handsets at no extra cost, as we start rolling out more and more cities.”

Devices such as Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, and Mi 10 will allow users to enjoy ultrafast connectivity just by changing their preferred network. Bringing the 5G experience in the affordable segment, Redmi K50i, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and Redmi Note 10T 5G will enable users to get instant access to high-definition content streaming, uninterrupted gaming, browsing, among others.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 3:13 PM IST
