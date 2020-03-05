comscore Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless earbuds cases | BGR India
Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless charging for true wireless earbuds

A couple of new patent sketches by Xiaomi reveal a smartphone with cases on its back to implement reverse wireless charging on truly wireless earbuds.

  Published: March 5, 2020 10:42 AM IST
Xiaomi reverse wireless charging

Ever since Huawei brought reverse wireless charging with the Mate 20 Pro in 2018, the technology has been one that brands have wanted to capture. We saw brands like Samsung implement reverse wireless charging in some of its flagship phones, including the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi also implemented reverse wireless charging on the Mi 10 series.

Now a new patent has revealed that even Xiaomi could be building another phone with reverse wireless charging enabled. The patent, shared by 91Mobiles emphasizes more focus on two types of docking cases on the back of a smartphone. These cases can take in two types of truly wireless earbuds. One of these sketches reveals a stem-shaped earbud design while the other shows a stemless-design.

The new patent is filed with CNIPA (Chinee National Intellectual Property Administration). The sketches suggest that a case can be placed on the back of the smartphone to initiate wireless charging. The patent sketches reveal another similar design where the case used is for stem-shaped earbuds.

Xiaomi could be launching the cases and the new phone in a year or two, probably as the next Mi series device. Alternatively, it is also possible that the patent is nothing more than a patent at this point. All we can do is speculate at this point.

Xiaomi 40W wireless charging

Speaking of wireless charging, Xiaomi recently demoed its upcoming 40W wireless fast charging solution. The new wireless charging tech managed to top up a 4,000mAh battery in 40 minutes. These figures are usually seen on flagship smartphones that implement 30W or more wired charging.

Xiaomi has now implemented that kind of speed in wireless charging. It, however, isn’t the only runner in the faster wireless charging race. Vivo recently implemented 60W wireless charging in its concept APEX 2020 smartphone. However, unlike the APEX, Xiaomi’s technology could actually soon go in a smartphone people can purchase.

  Published Date: March 5, 2020 10:42 AM IST

