A new patent by Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has surfaced online. The new patent features a unique implementation of the clamshell form factor. This is different from the clamshell designs seen on the Moto Razr and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The new design quite literally, is a head-turner.

The company recently filed a patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration). According to the design, Xiaomi could be working on a phone that can flip over a small portion of its top end. This portion, housing the rear cameras, will now point to the user. Hence, the rear camera will now be the front camera as well.

The patent also reveals the foldable display that features a punch-hole display. The body also shows two camera sensors along with an LED flash. The cameras will serve as both front and rear cameras. The flip mechanism here will not be manual and will instead use a motor to trigger the movement. This is similar to the flipping camera unit we saw on the Asus Zenfone 6.

Like most patents, it is not necessary that the patent will actually make it to the shelves. There are plenty of patents that don’t get turned to commercial products. Xiaomi also patented another design with a flip camera earlier. However, that patent is not something seen yet.

Xiaomi working on Mi MIX Alpha 2?

Another recent Xiaomi patent shows that the co0mpany could be working on another smart[phone that looks like the Mi MIX Alpha smartphone. The patent shows a phone that exceeds 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha, on the other hand, features a 180 percent screen to body ratio. The new smartphone also has a screen that extends to the back of the phone. However, this time around, the screen does not cover the entire back, rather a small portion. It is worth noting that just like the earlier patent, this one might also not be an actual phone.

