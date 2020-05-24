comscore Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display
News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi's first clamshell could feature a rotating PTZ camera.

  • Published: May 24, 2020 3:51 PM IST
xiaomi-foldable-phone-main

Photo: LetsGoDigital

Xiaomi is preparing to introduce its folding smartphone in the second half of 2020. The foldable phone will likely have a clamshell design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR. A recently published patent shows that this model may also have a rotating camera bar. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: A step forward in the right direction

As seen in the patent images, when folded, the smartphone is quite compact. On one side of the device, there is a rotating camera module with four lenses located horizontally next to each other. This module can physically turn and be used for selfies. However, a separate front camera is also present on the module, although it is slightly apart from the foldable display. Also Read - Moto Razr foldable smartphone to launch tomorrow in India, gets listed on Flipkart

Xiaomi Clamshell Foldable smartphone

The hinge of this Xiaomi foldable smartphone resembles the mechanism, as seen in the Galaxy Z Flip design. When the smartphone is open, the hinge is hidden under the display. Other details about the design of this model are still unknown. Although, the patented Xiaomi smartphone shows some similarities with the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR models. The rotating camera system makes the device unique. Also Read - Escobar Fold 2 is yet another foldable smartphone from Pablo Escobar's brother

Apart from this first design, there is no other information about the new phone. Nor do we know the possible specifications of the device. Xiaomi has patented many foldable phones in recent years. The last one we saw had a clamshell frame with a pop-up camera. Many patents never reach the market and likely act as a placeholder for any future design inspiration for the company.

Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen may be in the works; patent hints

Also Read

Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen may be in the works; patent hints

In recent months, several manufacturers have presented their proposals for foldable smartphones equipped with flexible screens. It is true that they all still remain rather inconstant in terms of durability. However, it is likely that over time the concept will be refined. And to such an extent that they will become an interesting alternative to the smartphones with moving elements.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2020 3:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
News
Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

News

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

News

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display
Xiaomi brings Sony LIV native PatchWall support for MI TV in India

News

Xiaomi brings Sony LIV native PatchWall support for MI TV in India
RedmiBook with Ryzen 4000 to feature 3 performance modes

Laptops

RedmiBook with Ryzen 4000 to feature 3 performance modes
Xiaomi Mi TV E43K full-HD affordable smart television launched

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV E43K full-HD affordable smart television launched
Xiaomi teases Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India

News

Xiaomi teases Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India

हिंदी समाचार

इस तरह से फ्री में बढ़ा सकते हैं अपने आईफोन की बैटरी लाइफ

Oppo Reno 4 स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर आई सामने, मिल सकते हैं ये खास फीचर

ROG Phone 3 और ASUS Zenfone 7 स्मार्टफोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

नेटफ्लिक्स ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, लोगों के पैसे बचाने के लिए उठाया ये कदम

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Mi Precision Screwdriver, टीज किया प्रोडक्ट

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
News
Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display
Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

News

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon
Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

News

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter