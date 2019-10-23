Just recently, it was reported that Samsung would launch a phone next year, which will feature the under-display camera technology. Apart from Samsung, Oppo is also said to be working on a smartphone with an under-screen selfie camera. Now, a fresh report suggests that Samsung and Oppo are not the only brands, Xiaomi is also planning to do the same. The truth is Xiaomi first teased its plans for in-display camera design a few weeks ago on Twitter.

TigerMobiles claims that the Chinese brand filed a patent for its in-display camera tech. The company was granted a patent on September 30 by China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). The patent suggests that Xiaomi is working on a phone with dual cameras under the display. This tech will phase out the notch, punch-hole and pop-up modules without hampering the screen-to-body ratio.

The under-screen camera tech is still in a pre-mature stage. There are reports claiming that budget or mid-range phones might first get this tech. “Manufacturers are expected to introduce the tech in budget and mid-range phones before implementing them on flagship devices,” Gizmochina reports.

Besides, a few months back, Samsung confirmed that this new technology from the company will allow for a “perfect full screen” experience. This is said to result in 100 percent display without any openings, borders or jacks. “The technology can be developed to the extent that the camera hole is invisible and does not affect the functionality of the camera,” the executive told the Korean media.

The reports claim that the screen camera technology will be able to control the display screen. This is meant to allow the front camera to make the screen in the camera area to become transparent when the selfie camera is activated. In other words, we are looking at a technology that works similar to the in-display fingerprint sensors, where the OLED panel emits light to active the pixel area corresponding to the sensor.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 164999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh