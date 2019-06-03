comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech as Oppo releases first teaser of its tech
News

Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech as Oppo releases first teaser of its tech

News

Xiaomi patent shows use of a secondary display under the main display to allow the selfie camera to see through when enabled.

  • Published: June 3, 2019 11:13 AM IST
Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

If 2018 was the year of notch then 2019 has already proven to be the death of notch on smartphones. Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme and Asus have all launched new smartphones that feature full screen displays without a notch or cut-out of any form. The biggest challenge for smartphone makers to create a truly bezel-less fullscreen smartphone has been the front-facing camera, microphone and other sensors. The above mentioned smartphone makers have achieved achieving such a design and form factor by adopting a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. Asus, has in fact, gone a step further by including a flip camera mechanism that does dual duty of front as well as rear camera.

The holy grail in this quest to design a true all screen smartphone experience would be to embed the front camera under the display, just like the optical fingerprint sensors placed underneath the display. There are already reports of Huawei, Samsung and Oppo working to put a camera underneath the display and make it see through the display and now a patent application suggests Xiaomi could be the newest addition to this growing list of smartphone makers working on such a technology.

The patent filed by Xiaomi has surfaced on the internet which shows the Chinese smartphone maker’s ambition to introduce an in-display camera on its devices. The translated version of the patent application states that Xiaomi plans to include a secondary display under the main display which will be in front of the selfie camera and light sensor. It will reportedly work in such a way that the camera will become visible whenever required and invisible when not in use. How Xiaomi will make the camera visible or invisible depending on need remains unknown but the company seems to have at least deviced a plan to make it possible.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review: Premium all-rounder in a budget

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review: Premium all-rounder in a budget

The explanation provided by Xiaomi is simple and vague at the same time. It does not clearly explain how introduction of a secondary display will allow the camera to see through the main display. Xiaomi, in order to protect its design, is not expected to share more information. Oppo has shared a teaser for its in-display camera tech and is planning to launch first smartphone with such a feature later this year. The notch was cool until pop-up selfie cameras became new normal but it seems that they will all end up being just another fad in the tech world.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 11:13 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

News

Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5 price in India slashed

Deals

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5 price in India slashed

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale

News

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

News

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

Most Popular

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Asus VivoBook S14 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked

Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

News

Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones
Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5 price in India slashed

Deals

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5 price in India slashed
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019

हिंदी समाचार

3,400mAh बैटरी के साथ आ सकता है Samsung Galaxy Note 10e, जानें क्या हो सकती है स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Galaxy A80 स्मार्टफोन को भारत में लॉन्च करने की तैयारी कर रहा है Samsung

Nokia 8.1 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Oppo A5 और F11 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

Google ने आखिर क्यो भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान को कहां Sorry Kohli?

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

News

Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones
Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale

News

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale
Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

News

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost
15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4

News

15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4