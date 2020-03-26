comscore Xiaomi patents new mask with improved protection | BGR India
  Xiaomi patents new mask with improved fit and protection amidst Coronavirus pandemic
Xiaomi patents new mask with improved fit and protection amidst Coronavirus pandemic

The new Xiaomi mask will feature a flexible skeletal system to adjust to various face shapes.

  Published: March 26, 2020 9:33 AM IST
Xiaomi N95 Mask

Xiaomi's Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi revealed its mask earlier this year as the Coronavirus disease spread in China. Now the brand has been granted a license for a new patent. The new patent was granted on March 17, 2020. The new mask features a 3D support skeleton that will fit better on most faces.

Further, the skeletal design is made up of flexible plastic. This allows the mask to be adjustable and it can now fit properly on various face shapes. Another improvement in the new mask is better air restriction. The mask improves the air seal around the user’s mouth. This further decreases the possibility of a user contracting an airborne disease, like the ongoing  COVID-19 virus.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain also recently announced that the brand donated lakhs of N95 masks to the government and hospitals. Xiaomi is also reportedly donating a large number of hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals. “At Xiaomi India, we’ve taken several measures of precaution such as curtailing business travel and external meetings, ensuring employees and all partners wear masks in public and keep their hands clean and sanitized,” Jain added. According to the handset maker, each facility such as corporate office, warehouse, service center, Mi Home and manufacturing plant will abide by the lockdown orders issued by the state and UTs.

“Across all Mi Homes, we have activated the ‘Delivery on Call’ service which allows users to call up their closest Mi Home and order their favorite smartphone for home delivery. All Mi Home staff also wears masks at all times and keeps their hands sanitized for walk-in customers,” noted Jain.

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch postponed due to COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch postponed due to COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown

Xiaomi is not making these masks available for sale at its store or retail platforms. Anuj Sharma, Head of Marketing at Xiaomi India, said in a tweet that the company is trying to avoid the risk of a few hoarding it. The masks are also being prioritized for those who need it first, especially doctors and nurses. The move is a step in the right direction. It will put essential utilities in the hands of those who need it the most. Normal people can do their part by staying at home and wearing a mask is not a necessity.

  Published Date: March 26, 2020 9:33 AM IST

