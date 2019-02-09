Xiaomi patents a smartphone screen with 4 curved edges

Xiaomi is apparently planning to throw the gauntlet down in a fight with Samsung in terms of smartphone design. Samsung is known for having introduced the curved screen on smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge smartphone back in 2014. It had a curve on one side of the smartphone. This was followed by the release of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge smartphone which introduced the curves on both the left and right edges.

Samsung has since implemented and evolved the curved screen smartphone on every flagship iteration year after year. The curved screen has even been adopted by other companies for their smartphones. But now it seems Xiaomi wants to do one better than Samsung by introducing a smartphone that has curves on the four edges.

It means that the display will be curved and not the frame of the smartphone. The Chinese company has just patented this theoretical display at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO). And according to the diagrams found by LetsGoDigital, it seems that Xiaomi is either planning to include a front camera under the display or forego it altogether because the diagrams do not show any front facing camera. The rear panel does show a pair of cameras and an LED next to it, while the bottom panel shows a Type-C port.

Merely patenting a design does not mean that Xiaomi will positively be bringing such a smartphone, but it might release one to counter the Meizu Zero and Vivo APEX 2019. Even if Xiaomi does not make it a commercially available smartphone, it could introduce it as a limited edition in order to keep market presence.