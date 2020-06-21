comscore Xiaomi pauses MIUI 12 development for phones | BGR India
Xiaomi pauses MIUI 12 development for phones

The company is offered new features with the latest MIUI version which is based on Android 10.

  Published: June 21, 2020 6:49 PM IST
Xiaomi has stopped development of MIUI for its phones. But you have nothing to worry about. The company has neither ran into issues with the software or faces any trouble at its end. In fact, according to news report by GizChina, the company will be closed because of holiday. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon; appears on BIS and SIRIM certification database

That’s right, Xiaomi will pause office work due to the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival which is slated for 25 June. And because of this, the company is suspending work from 26 June to 3 July, which means the whole week. After which, expect them to start working again, and look to meet the MIUI 12 roll out deadline for its devices. Also Read - Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology in an upcoming Black Shark phone

Xiaomi first launched its latest MIUI 12 custom skin in China and then unveiled the successor to the MIUI 11 globally. At that time, the Chinese company also revealed the names of the first set of phones that will get the update. And going by the timeline, MIUI 12 stable beta firmware rolled out for the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, and the Redmi K20,series. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 Stable version out for Redmi K30 5G, K30 Pro Zoom, Mi 9 series, and more

After this, the company will soon start rolling out the MIUI 12 stable beta update for the next set of phones. Which includes Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 8 Pro. This list also includes the Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 9, Poco F1, Poco F2 Pro, and Poco X2.

As you know, the MIUI 12 version includes privacy-focused improvements along with minimalist UI, improved dark mode, system-wide animations, and Super Wallpapers. The new version also brings the “While using the app” and “Notify” options in the app permissions section. Beyond the strict control on location, MIUI 12 pushes it to the camera, contacts, call history, calendar, and storage permissions. To clarify, users can use the “While using the app” option for all these permissions, unlike stock Android. For some context, Android only provides such strict control to location access.

Best Sellers